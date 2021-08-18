Tamil Nadu Premier League Season 5 Takeaways | Cricket News





The fifth edition of the Tamil Nadu Premier League, which concluded on Sunday with Chepauk Super Gillies taking their third crown, saw players from the eight teams deliver top performances. Here are five that have come up with consistent shows over the course of the competition.

Hari Nishaanth: Dindigul Dragons skipper Hari Nishaanth brought solidity to the top for his side. The left-hander, who scored four fifty in 9 innings, gave his side a solid start on almost every opportunity in the tournament. He not only played the role of the aggressor well, but was equally adept at being the accumulator if and when the situation called for it.

M: 9; Editions: 368; SR: 131.89

Sai Sudharsan: The 19-year-old from Lyca Kovai Kings immediately impressed in his first TNPL season. The southpaw brightened the event by hitting a 43-ball 87 against Salem Spartans in his debut game. The youngster only got better as the tournament went on. Not only does he own all the shots in the book, but he also has a calm head to get through the tough times of the game.

M: 8; Editions: 358; SR: 143.77

Nidhish Rajagopal: The Ruby Trichy Warriors left-hander didn’t have the best start to the season, as he had two ducks in his first three outings. But from then on, Nidhish was one of the points every time he hit. Nidhish impressed everyone with his ability to punch depending on the situation. Nidhish’s consistent run with the willow in the second half of the tournament helped Trichy make his first final.

M: 9; Editions: 306; SR: 120.94

P Saravana Kumar: The 31-year-old all-rounder from Ruby Trichy Warriors was the leading wicket taker with 13 wickets. Whether it was Powerplay or at the death overs, the medium pacer managed to keep the batsmen in check. To top it off, Saravana Kumar — who has a reputation for playing the big shots — kept Trichy chasing Super Gillies in the final with an undefeated 25-ball 45. Despite not finishing on the winning side, she was Saravana Kumar’s performance certainly caught the attention of many.

M:9; Editions: 82; W: 13; Eco: 7.84

M Mathivanan: The 20-year-old left arm spinner was the find of the season. Mathivanan showed up for Ruby Trichy Warriors and impressed whether it was with the ball or with his sharp fielding. Mathivanan took 10 wickets from 9 matches in his debut season. More importantly, he kept the batsmen on a tight leash with an economy of 5.80. He also captivated many with his athleticism on the field.

M: 9; W: 10: Eco: 5.80

