Ohio State Football: All Nine Unit Rankings for 2021





We’re just over two weeks away from Ohio State, where the 2021 season begins against Minnesota in the Twin Cities. Yes, it really is that close. And as the OSU team continues to prepare for the start of the season by going through the steps in the Fall Preseason Camp, as always, there are some things to look out for. There’s quite a bit of clarity in some positions, but others are undergoing a major overhaul, similar to the “Extreme Makeover” college football edition. If you’ve been following the Ohio state football program for a few years, you’ve no doubt heard the term “nine strong.” It’s the term former OSU head coach Urban Meyer used to quantify that his entire football team had to play well. In honor of each position group within the Buckeye program, we decided to rank each of the nine units by strength, starting with number 9 and ending with the strongest group for 2021. So, here it goes. Feel free to contact us and tell us if you agree, or where you could make some changes. 9 The Linebackers

The reason for the ranking Ohio State lost its top four on the depth chart at linebacker and that’s enough to worry any defensive coordinator. There are guys who can fill the void like Teradja Mitchell, Cody Simon and K’Vaughn Pope among others, but it will take a steep learning curve and rapid development. Qualifying for USC transfer Palaie Gaoteote would also help, but a lot needs to fall into place here. 8 Safety

The reason for the ranking The entire secondary struggled last season, and there is less depth and experience in safety than cornerback. You feel good that Josh Proctor has set up shop here, but he needs to be better. Marcus Williamson did some flashing at fall camp, but Marcus Hooker is still working on some off-the-field issues. Who will it be to step up and seal the back of the defense who gave up way too many plays in 2020? 7 corner back

The reason for the ranking Sevyn Banks is expected to have a breakthrough year in 2021, but there are depth issues here, which is a very unusual problem in the state of Ohio. How healthy is Cam Brown really? If so, he might be placed in the other outside corner, but otherwise some young guys like Ryan Watts and Lejond Cavazos will have to go through the fire without getting too badly burned. On the plus side, this could be one of the most improved units from the beginning of the year to the end. 6 Tight ending

The reason for the ranking Jeremy Ruckert should be a man among the boys in the Big Ten this year, but how much will the coaching staff focus on him? Behind Ruckert it will be a battle for game time with converted defensive side Cade Stover most likely to be in the two-deep rotation. As former wide receiver Gee Scott Jr. can develop quickly, he can also give this device a boost. All in all, it’s Ruckert, and then a drop off for now. 5 run back

The reason for the ranking There’s talent and depth here, but there’s not the proven, top-notch bummer we’ve seen in the past. Master Teague will most likely share with Miyan Williams and even freshman TreVeyon Henderson, but it will likely be a mix of guys who are solid, but not spectacular. That may change when the season kicks off as we can see this device go from more than adequate to really good. 4 quarterback

The reason for the ranking The amount of talent in the quarterback room is undeniable. In fact, it would be hard to find a more talented young group of guys on paper anywhere in the country. Young is the key word though, as none of them have thrown an official collegiate pass in a match. It’s looking more and more like CJ Stroud will be the man, and we think he’ll set some big numbers. Behind him there are even more talented poor, but it will take time to figure everything out. 3 Attacking line

The reason for the ranking Ohio State may have lost two All Big-Ten performers in Wyatt Davis and Josh Myers, but there are some extremely versatile and talented guys to join and play. Thayer Munford, Nicholas Petit Frere, Harry Miller and Paris Johnson, Jr. lead a group that has the experience and ability to be one of the best in the country. 2 Defense Line

The reason for the ranking Ohio State’s defenses will once again be one of the most talented in the country, especially when you factor in the infusion of 5-star youth for depth on the defensive end. Taron Vincent and Haskell Garrett will cause trouble in the middle, and the rotation of Tyreke Smith, Zach Harrison, Jack Sawyer and JT Tuimoloau will add new, talented bummers from the fringe with little to no delay. 1 Wide receiver

The reason for the ranking Not only is the wide receiver group the best room in the state of Ohio this year, it might just be the best unit of any team in the entire country. Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave could be potential first-rounders in next year’s NFL draft, but the talent behind them is ridiculous. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Julian Fleming, Marvin Harrison, Jr. and Emeka Egbuka will likely all see the field in a rotation that will be very hard to stop. The present and future of this group is extremely bright and will be fun to watch. List Ohio State Football 2021 Projected Depth Chart, Fall Camp Defense Start









Display

12 items

List Ohio State Football 2021 Projected Depth Chart, Fall Camp Attack Beginning







Display

11 products

List What Big Ten Coaches Said Anonymously About Ohio State Heading into 2021?









Display

5 articles

Contact/Follow us@BuckeyesWireon Twitter, and like our page atfacebookto follow ongoing coverage of Ohio state news, notes, and opinions.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://buckeyeswire.usatoday.com/lists/ohio-state-football-ranking-all-nine-units-for-2021-buckeyes/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos