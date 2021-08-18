Sports
Tuscola girls tennis set for 2021 campaign | Sport
Having won just five games in the past two seasons combined, Tuscola appears to be as competitive as possible in the new Mountain Seven conference this season. They showed growth from two seasons ago to this past season and head coach Andrew Johnson wants that trend to continue.
Two years ago, I don’t think anyone made it to the first round of the conference tournament, Johnson said. Last year, two returnees made it to the second round of the regionals. So it’s there, but now it’s good, how do we get past that?
Johnson said his team is excited about the conference rescheduling and happy to be in the same league as Buncombe County schools such as AC Reynolds, TC Roberson and Asheville High. While many of those school players have been playing tennis at racket clubs since childhood, that’s not the case in Tuscola.
Were a bit more even with a lot of the teams, Johnson said. Franklin, Pisgah, Smoky Mountain and we are, in my opinion, a bit more on par than AC and TC, so I’m optimistic.
Tuscolas No. 1 and No. 2 seeds, seniors Anneke Lam and Cooper Richardson, made it to the second round of the regionals in doubles a season ago. Lam is one of two Mountaineers co-captains. Johnson said the duo learned a lot from that regional experience and have already noticed a significant improvement from them this preseason.
They put in a lot of work this past summer, Johnson said. I’m really, really excited to see them in this new conference. They just have a better feel for the field, a better feeling as doubles partners and they’ve focused on getting better.
Freshman Sierra Sellars has impressed Johnson so far, earning the No. 3 seed in her freshman year of high school on a varsity team. Johnson said he’d been watching her for a year and a half, counting down the days until she’d come to high school and contribute to the team.
She’s finally here and she’s a huge addition, Johnson said.
Senior co-captain Julianne Burgin will start the season on the No. 4 slot. As an experienced senior leader, Johnson said she is exactly the type of player he wants in the center of the lineup.
Sophomore Kylie Whitacker and junior Lydia Jackson round out the top six as Tuscolas No. 5 and No. 6 seeds. Johnson said both have room to grow, but he likes how hard they’ve worked early on.
While the starting six have already been set for the start of the season, Johnson said he wouldn’t be surprised to see some lineup shifts and adjustments as the year progresses.
The Mountaineers were originally scheduled to play their first game of the season against Erwin on August 17, but the game was canceled due to rain. On August 23, Tuscola will travel to Enka for a game at 4 p.m.
