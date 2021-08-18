How does Mylec make its street hockey balls?

WINCHENDON In 2020, Mylec Hockey in Winchendon celebrated the 50th anniversary of hockey enthusiasts around the world with the products they need to compete in their local hockey, street and ball hockey leagues and even on their own driveways.

Founded by Raymond W. Leclerc, Mylec Hockey was the first company to make an orange hockey ball without bouncing and market it for off-ice play. In the years since, Mylec has created promotional items for NHL teams and has National Ball Hockey League, the International Streetball Hockey Federation, and countless school gymnasiums with street hockey balls.

But have you ever wondered how the hockey ball is made?

Ricky Laperriere, president of Mylec, said the hockey balls are made of PVC (polyvinyl chloride) and are made through rotational molding.

Were the only manufacturer to make a ball in the US, he said.

How does it work?

Mylec uses three rotating steel molds called spiders to make its hockey balls.

It is a large piece of steel with 66 cups. It is a liquid material and you inject the same amount of material into each cup. You then pull the top half of the mold down, secure it, and then it goes into the oven at 600 degrees and spins slowly, Laperriere said. What that does is it forces all the material to the outer parts of the mold and that’s what makes the ball hollow.