How China Cleaned Up Table Tennis at the Beijing Olympics





The fact that China has dominated the sport of table tennis is a well-known fact at the moment. This dominance manifested itself not only in table tennis events, but also in the Olympics. The Chinese have won a total of 60 medals in table tennis at the Summer Olympics. Of these, 32 are gold medals, while 20 are silver medals, and the remaining 8 are bronze medals. This dominance was fully reflected in the 2008 Beijing Olympics. China won 8 medals in sports, won all medals in men’s and women’s singles, and also won gold in the team events. With exactly 13 years since that day, let’s look back at the Games when China dominated the sport of table tennis. Wipe China completely clean The schedule of the table tennis events was such that the team events ended a few days earlier than the individual ones. The women’s team event ended on August 17, while the men’s team event ended a day later. In both events, China went on to claim the gold medal. The women’s team consisted of Guo Yue, Wang Nan and Zhang Yining, beating Singapore in the final. The bronze medal was claimed by South Korea, which by a nice coincidence also won the bronze medal in the men’s team. The Chinese men’s team had star players Wang Hao, Ma Lin and Wang Liqin claim the gold medal. They defeated Germany in the final. But if some felt they dominated the team event, it was nothing compared to how the nation fared in the individual events. In the men’s singles, Ma Lin defeated Korean player Oh Sang Eun in the quarterfinals (4-0). He then defeated rival Wang Liqin 4-2 in the semifinals and world No. 1 Wang Hao in the final (4-1). As a result, China won all three medals that were offered. It was a feat they repeated in women’s singles. Zhang Yining defeated Wang Nan 4-1 in the final, with Guo Yue taking the bronze. The Chinese rule forced the (International Olympic Committee) IOC and the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) to change the rules for the events. As of 2012, a country could only register 2 participants in men’s and women’s singles. The previous line of three was deleted.

