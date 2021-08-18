Cricket: Ajinkya Rahane’s epic reaction when he sees trolls ‘trolled’ on social media, Sports News





India’s Test Vice Captain Ajinkya Rahane gave an epic response to the social media trolls with the latest post on his Instagram handle. Rahane has faced criticism and has also been subjected to online trolling over his performance in the ongoing Test series against England. India is currently touring England for a test run of five matches, the first of which ended in a draw when the final day was washed out and in the second, India recorded a thrilling 151 run win at the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground. ALSO READ | India vs England: Sachin Tendulkar reacts to Virat Kohli’s poor form Rahane faced anti-aircraft fire after the first test game, as he scored 5 runs in the first innings and didn’t bat in the second. In the first innings of the second Test, Rahane scored 1 run, but later impressed in the second innings with his bat by scoring crucial 61 runs for the team. On his Instagram account, Rahane posted a dashing photo of himself, showing his smiling face stealing hearts, captioning it: “My reaction when the trolls are trolled!” ALSO READ | ‘Mecca of Cricket’: from test debut to World Cup – India’s historic performances at Lord’s in pictures Previously, KL Rahul supported Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara During the press conference after the second day of the second test match, KL Rahul said: “Pujara and Ajinkya are fantastic players and they have done the job for Team India every time the team has been in trouble.” He also said: “They are world class players. I’m sure they are hungry to get out there and score some points and do the work for the team.” The opener said it was not an easy task to face the swinging ball under English conditions, but he was optimistic that Pujara and Rahane would find ways to meet the challenge. “They are experienced players, they know how to get out of a couple of innings where they haven’t scored any runs,” said Rahul.

