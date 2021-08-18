Football training camp schedule announced





NEW YORK Patricia and Shepard Alexander Head Coach Football at Bagnoli and Columbia Football announced its preseason training camp schedule for 2021 on Wednesday morning. All training camps are listed below and are on this link. All practices take place at Robert K. Kraft Field at Lawrence A. Wien Stadium and are: closed to the public until further notice. Columbia players report to campus for move day on Thursday, August 19. After an administrative day on Friday, August 20, training will begin on Saturday, August 21 (2:40 PM – 5:10 PM). A complete training camp exercise schedule is listed below. Columbia will practice 20 times before officially opening its 2021 season at home on Saturday, September 18 against Marist (1pm kick-off). There is no pre-season scrimmage planned as in previous years. Kick-off times and televised designations for Columbia’s 2021 Football schedule were announced on July 6. Click here for Columbia’s full 2021 football schedule. Additional regional television broadcasts will be released at a later date. Columbia returns 17 starters (eight offensive and nine defensive) and a host of additional players who have seen extensive action throughout the 2019 season. In total, the Lions yield 72 letter winners. @CULionsFB 20 practice training camp schedule is known! https://t.co/5ocQsqmrfF https://t.co/Fgjm1IgCb0#RoarLionRoar | #GoColumbiaLions pic.twitter.com/nC0sURbrUD Colombia Football (@CULionsFB) August 18, 2021 Six Lions return who have earned All-Ivy League honors in recent seasons, including senior All-American wide receiver/kickoff/punt return specialist Mike Roussos , junior linebacker Scott Valentina , senior defensive back will everything , senior defensive back Ben Mathiasmeier , senior punter Drew Schmid , and junior place kicker Alex Felkins . Thirteen additional players return who started playing in 2019, including senior quarterback Ty Lenhart , senior walks back Ryan Young , senior walks back Dante Miller , senior tight end Casey Mariucci , senior offensive lineman Stew Newblatt , senior offensive lineman Zach Minch , junior offensive lineman Will Hamilton , senior defensive lineman Cameren Carter , senior linebacker Justin Woodley , senior linebacker Cam Dillon , senior linebacker John Harris , senior defensive back Faraad McCombs , and senior defensive back Jordan Colbert . Season tickets for the 2021 Columbia football season are on sale now. Subscriptions start at just $75 and offer many great benefits exclusive to season ticket holders.click herebuy season tickets today! Following is a list of dates and times for Columbia’s preseason practice: Thursday 19 August boarding day Friday 20 August Administrative day Saturday 21 August Exercise 1, 2:40 PM-5:10 PM Sunday 22 August Exercise 2, 2:40 PM – 5:10 PM Monday 23 August Exercise 3, 2:40 PM – 5:10 PM tuesday 24 august Exercise 4, 2:40 PM – 5:10 PM Wednesday 25 August Exercise 5, 2:40 PM – 5:10 PM thursday 26 august No practice, only meetings Friday 27 August Exercise 6, 2:40 PM-5:10 PM (Full Pads) Saturday 28 August Exercise 7, 2:40 PM – 5:10 PM Sunday 29 August Exercise 8, 1:45 PM-4:15 PM (Full Pads) Monday August 30 No training, only meetings tuesday 31 august Exercise 9, 7:45 PM – 10:15 PM (Full Pads) wednesday september 1 Practice 10, 7:15 PM – 9:45 PM (Full Pads, Officials) thursday 2 september Exercise 11, 15h-17h Friday September 3 Practice 12, 14.40 – 17.10 Saturday September 4 Photo day, 9am-10:45am

Exercise 13, 15:15-17:45 (Full Pads) Sunday September 5 Exercise 14, 2:40 PM – 5:10 PM (full pads) Monday September 6 Exercise 15, 14:40 – 17:10 tuesday 7 september Practice 16, 14.40 – 17.10 Wednesday September 8 Exercise 17, 2:40 PM-5:10 PM (Full Pads, Officials) Thursday 9 September First day of class

No exercise Friday September 10 Practice 18, 15:45-17:50 (full pads) Saturday 11 September Annual Columbia Football Players Club First-Year Player Draft

Exercise 19, 15:45-17:50 (full pads) Sunday September 12 Practice 20, 15:45-17:50 Monday 14 September No exercise GAME WEEK BEGINS

