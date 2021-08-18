Sports
Pisgah girls tennis expected to turn the corner in 2021 | Sport
Each of the past four seasons, the Pisgah High Schools girls tennis team has finished second in the conference. During those four seasons, the Black Bears lost a total of zero games against conference opponents other than powerhouse Hendersonville, who had state champions in singles and doubles for the past two years and won the two-team title in 2019.
My goals and expectations are to be better than last year, said head coach Harold Shepard. That’s as simple as I can make it.
Thanks to the rescheduling of the NCHSAA conference, Hendersonville will not stand between Pisgah and the conference championship this year. Shepard said the fights with Hendersonville only made his team stronger. When Pisgah qualified for the state playoffs before the pandemic, they practiced with Hendersonville to prepare. With the Bearcats out of the way, Pisgah expects to win even more.
When Shepard player Ella Cody, a former cheerleader, called to ask about the expectations of Pisgah tennis, she said just to win, and kept moving. Shepard called another player and her answer was even shorter: just win.
Pisgah tennis 2019 grad and current Brevard College player Brooke Garland called the culture of her former program a family. Garland was practicing to help her former team get better, even though she graduated two years ago. Obviously everyone involved in the program is on the same page.
I’ll just ride the bus, get them a good uniform, and get them the right place to eat, Shepard said. I’m not trying to sell myself short in any way, but I’m not going to fluff my feathers. They are. They put in the work. They do what they have to do, and that’s all you can ask as a coach.
The Black Bears will return three seniors to the 2021 squad, including last year’s No. 1 Sara Parrott.
“I’m excited for what’s next for her senior year,” Shepard said. She wants to play and she has put in the time and work.
Kara Mehaffey, last year’s No. 3, and Gracyn Mills, last year’s No. 5, round out the Pisgah upper class.
They’ve both been with me since they were freshmen, and they’ve both played really well, Shepard said. I expect them to hold, maintain, or advance in those spots. They know how to win, they know how to play and they are good kids.
In the new Mountain Seven 3A conference, Shepard looks to West Henderson as Pisgah’s new toughest foe, and of course the two matchups with Haywood County rival Tuscola will be key.
The Black Bears start the new season at home against Enka on Thursday at 4 pm
