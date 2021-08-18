Hudson High Hockey Legend Tommy O’Brien Dies Unexpectedly

They saw it early, the neighborhood kids.

It unfolded at the end of the Robert Road cul-de-sac in Hudson, where there was just enough ice to give them a reason to strap on the skates and give them a spin on a winter’s day. These Hudson kids were what, 7 or 8? Yes, but they got a christening look the way Tommy OBrien slid on the small makeshift ice rink. They saw how smooth he was.

Soon they would all see the child and the word spread.

The residents of the youth hockey programs, the coaches and parents, the other kids on the ice trying to keep up with OBrien. No chance. He could do it all. Not even a big kid.

Bill Bissett, Hudson High’s hockey coach at the time, had his pulse in the youth leagues. When he handed over his job to a young Mike Nanartowich, Bissett told him he was lucky enough to coach the OBrien boy.

Unfortunately, Nanartowich was only allowed to coach him for one season, OBriens’ last year in 1990-91. By this time, OBrien had already packed the credentials for the Hudson High Hall of Fame.