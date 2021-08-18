some Villasenor

In these uncertain times we live in, not many people were quite sure that the Olympics would go ahead without a hitch. The number of COVID-19 cases rose in Tokyo and an emergency was declared in the city. However, one thing was certain: if the Games were held, Caeleb Dressel would set the Tokyo Aquatics Center on fire. And he did.

Dressel started his amazing dive in Tokyo by helping the United States win the gold in the men’s 4x100m freestyle relay. He followed it up with gold in the 100-meter freestyle, with a new Olympic record to boot. He then won gold in the 100m butterfly, this time breaking his own world record. However, he had a hard time with the Hungarian Kristof Milak, who had to be satisfied with the silver.

What a close race, Dressel said. Two of the fastest times in history. You don’t get that very often, so to be a part of that is very special.

Dressel had won gold twice in Rio, both in the relay, the 4x100m freestyle and the 4x100m medley. Five years later, individual Olympic glory would follow. And how.

Sunisa Lee

The podium was set up at Tokyo’s Ariake Gymnastic Center for Simone Biles, the superstar who had won four golds in Rio. However, the 24-year-old American withdrew from most of her events due to mental health issues, which left the world stunned. It was a blow to both the Olympics and the US contingent. However, Sunisa Lee made sure to keep one of the most glamorous medals at an Olympics, the women’s individual all-around gold, in the US.

She performed with poise and grace to take the gold ahead of Brazilian Rebecca Andrade, who had given her a strong challenge. It wasn’t just Biles’ gold that the 18-year-old was defending in Tokyo. Beginning in 2004, the event has been won by an American at every Olympic Games. Lee lived up to her team’s expectations: she was the best bet after Biles pulled out. Lee also helped the US win silver in the team competition, despite Biles’ withdrawal.

It was indeed a remarkable show from someone whose Olympic preparations were hampered by a foot injury, who lost an aunt and uncle to COVID-19, and whose Hmong American community had to fight hate (the wife of Derek Chauvin, who killed George Floyd), and a other officer charged in the case, Tou Thao, are Hmong Americans).

Emma McKeon

She failed to qualify for London 2012, but Emma McKeon made up for it four years later in Rio de Janeiro, where she won four medals, including gold in the 4x100m freestyle relay. She had come to Tokyo with one flaw in her personal data: she had no individual gold in the Olympics. She corrected that anomaly in style at the Tokyo Aquatics Center when she won the 100m freestyle with a new Olympic record. She also became only the second woman to time sub-52 in the event.

That was the fifth medal in Tokyo for the 27-year-old Australian. She had won gold in the 4x100m freestyle relay and bronze in the 100m butterfly, 4x200m freestyle relay and 4x100m mixed medley relay. McKeon was overcome with emotion when she won gold in the 100-meter freestyle: she had never won an individual gold in a world event. She couldn’t have hoped for a better stage to win her first.

Belinda Bencic

Belinda Bencic was once the world No. 1 in junior girls tennis and won two Grand Slam singles titles, but she has not been able to repeat those feats after graduating from the seniors. A terrible wrist injury in 2017 didn’t help. It kept her out of action and out of the top 300 in the world for five months; it must have been quite a blow to someone who broke into the top 10 at the age of 18. But she fought back and reached the singles semifinals at the 2019 US Open.

Two years later, on a warm Saturday afternoon in Tokyo, the 24-year-old Swiss won something likely second only to a Grand Slam: the tennis gold in singles at the Olympics. She defeated Czech Marketa Vondrousova in the final 7-5, 2-6, 6-3. A day later, she was offered the chance to double her gold medal, but failed as she settled for silver in the women’s doubles. Bencic and Viktorija Golubic were defeated 5-7 and 1-6 in the final by the best seeded Czech pair Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova.

Richardson

At Neymar’s insistence, Richarlison requested Andre Jardine for Brazil’s number 10 shirt instead of his normal number 7 in Tokyo. The coach obliges. The striker also paid back. In no time. The Everton attacker scored a stellar hat-trick in the defending champion’s 4-2 win against Germany in the opening game. He could not have wished for a better debut at the Olympics.

The 24-year-old scored twice against Saudi Arabia to help Brazil to the knockout stage as the group top. In the quarterfinals against Egypt, however, he did not score, but Brazil won 1-0.

With the semi-finals, the bronze medal match and the final remaining, Richarlison appears to be the front runner to become top goalscorer in men’s football in Tokyo. He was part of the Brazilian team that lost the Copa America final at home to arch-rival Argentina earlier in July. His sparkling show has helped his football-crazed country erase some of those painful memories.

Vitalina Batsarashkina

Vitalina Batsarashkina made history in Tokyo. The 24-year-old Russian became the first female archer to win three medals at the same Olympics. She set new Olympic records as she won gold in both the 10m and 25m air pistol. The silver had come in the 10m air pistol mixed-team event.

This is Batsarashkinas second Olympic Games. On her first, in Rio, she had claimed the 10m air pistol silver. Batsarashkina arrived in Tokyo in good shape after winning four medals at the European Shooting Championships in Croatia seven weeks before the Olympics started.

The six-year-old girl who closed her ears to the sound of her grandfathers firing from their boat while hunting in the Siberian city of Omsk has come a long way. Her grandfather gave Batsarashkina her first weapon when she was 10. A year later, she killed her first prey, a small teal. It shoots down international medals which she now enjoys more.

Shi Zhiyong

Most people would be happy to win an Olympic gold. Not Shi Zhiyong. He wanted to win the gold along with a new world record by breaking his own record, though. The 27-year-old Chinese got his wish in Tokyo in the men’s category of 73 kg in weightlifting.

He had trained for the past five years to achieve that record. So if I hadn’t broken my own record, just a gold medal, I would have regretted it, he said after he won the gold with a 364kg lift, 1kg more than his own world record he set at the world championships weightlifting of 2019 in pattaya.

In Tokyo, he also broke the Olympic record in the snatch and clean & jerk; he holds the world record in both. Five years ago, he had won gold in the 69 kg category in Rio.

Ma Long

No one has ever defended their singles title at the Olympics. But yes, there has never been a player like Ma Long. The 32-year-old Chinese was already a legend in the sport. That legend grew further when he added another Olympic gold medal to his cat in Tokyo after beating compatriot Fan Zhendong in the singles final. He had won two golds in Rio (including one in the team event) and also a gold in London, in the team event.

After winning gold in singles in Tokyo, he said the competition had become tougher than it had been four years ago. In the last cycle, in 2015-2016, I had a great time and won every race, he said. In this cycle, a lot of young talented players came forward, they are very good, so I can say that this time was very different.

But apparently not different enough to stop The Dictator from making history.

Abdullah Alrashidic

The bronze medal in the men’s skeet shooting in Tokyo will shine as brightly as some of the gold. It’s not every day that a 57-year-old wins a medal in a competition that isn’t reserved for seniors. And to win an Olympic medal at that age is a truly remarkable achievement. Abdullah Alrashidi had also won bronze in Rio. He had then competed as an independent athlete, as the Kuwait National Olympic Committee had been suspended by the International Olympic Committee. He was bitterly disappointed that he could not participate under the Kuwaiti flag. He was wearing an Arsenal shirt.

Five years later, he was able to kiss the Kuwaiti flag at the Asaka Shooting Range, where he competed against players young enough to be his kids (quite literally, as his son Talal took part in the man trap event).

I didn’t like seeing the Olympic flag, said the three-time world champion. I had to see my flag, the Kuwaiti flag.

Momiji Nishiya

On the day 57-year-old Abdullah Alrashidi shot the men’s clay bronze, 13-year-old Momiji Nishiya took the gold in the women’s street skateboarding competition, which was making his Olympic debut. She also became Japan’s youngest ever Olympic gold medalist. In fact, she is the second youngest of any country. American Marjorie Gestring won the gold in 3m springboard diving at the 1936 Berlin Olympics. She was then 13 years and 268 days old, 62 days younger than Nishiya.

The rivals of the Japanese schoolgirls at the Ariake Urban Sports Park were also teenagers. Silver medalist Rayssa Leal is 13, while Japan’s Funa Nakayama is 16. Only after an exciting final did Nishiya emerge as champion. I’m so happy to have won the Olympics in Japan and I’m so happy to have won my first Olympics as one of the youngest participants, she said. It’s just like any other competition. I was nervous in the first run, but not anymore.