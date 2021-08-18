Giants news, 8/18: Josh Jackson, John Mara, more

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

What the New York Giants Get in CB Josh Jackson Giant Country

The Giants traded cornerback Isaac Yiadom to the Green Bay Packers yesterday for Jackson, a former second round pick.

After a decent rookie campaign in which he finished with 41 tackles, ten stops and completed 66.7% of pass goals against him for 552 yards and four touchdowns with 11 pass breakups, he saw his stock trend in the wrong direction. Jackson was at one point considered a potential first-round pick after a breakout season in his senior year at Iowa in which he intercepted one of the nation’s best eight passes and broke ten others to finish with 18 defensive passes. . Jackson had a rough preseason opener against the last week Texans. According to Pro Football Focus, he was shot at ten times and allowed seven pass receptions for 91 yards, 14 after the catch. Jackson, who played 44 snaps at outside cornerback, also had a broken pass, finishing with a score of 98.3 in coverage in that game. In three NFL seasons, the 60, 196-pound Jackson registered no interception and had only 12 breakthroughs, 11 of them during his rookie campaign in 2018.

John Mara: Teasing is a point of emphasis because they were tired of talking – Pro Football Talk

The NFL has reminded players, coaches and officials that taunting has been a focus this season, which has led to some criticism that the NFL is the No Fun League. But the Giants’ owner, John Mara, sticks to the mocking emphasis. That’s something we discuss every year in the Competition Committee, Mara said. We get a little sick and tired of the talk being conducted on the field from time to time. We’ve tried to balance the sportsmanship with the players having fun and there’s always a fine line, but none of us like to see that. It’s just a matter of whether you can have rules that can be enforced and without taking the fun out of the game too, but nobody wants one player to challenge another player. I know, I certainly don’t. I think the rest of the race committee members feel the same way.

Giants RB Saquon Barkley takes important step forward in comeback – AND

Barkley took part in some light seven-on-seven exercises for the first time yesterday.

I wouldn’t plan on putting him in 11-on-11 right now, Judge said. Well, see if there’s anything else we can slide it into drill-wise. The judge declined to go into details of Barkleys’ medical progress, but said he was pleased with how the decline has worked and the progress he has made. We would go ahead and keep pushing him forward, doing a few more things, Judge said before practice. Right now, until the doctors give me the green light, I’m not going to throw him into live contact exercises or anything like that. We want to be careful as we go through it, but we just have to keep pushing his body.

2021 All-NFC East Team Preseason – CBS Sports

The Giants have no attacking players. Ezekiel Elliott and Antonio Gibson were chosen over Barkley but are well represented in defence.

