Barbados Womens Cricket Team To Play In 2022 Commonwealth Games





The 2022 Commonwealth Games will take place in Birmingham, England, and the women's cricket tournament will be held for the first time in Edgbaston. With regard to the West Indies squad that will participate in the Games, the West Indies Cricket Board has decided to send the Barbados Womens Team as the representative side of the West Indies. at 30eIn July, the CWI Board of Directors decided to postpone the 2021 T20 Blaze Tournament and the 2021 Women's CG Insurance Super50 Cup to 2022. The 2021 Blaze Tournament was the West Indian qualifying tournament for the Commonwealth Games. The decision to postpone these regional women's tournaments was made due to the announcement of women's ODI and T20I matches between the West Indies and South Africa and the ongoing logistical challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, which will leave multiple teams in one country. must be hosted. These challenges made it very difficult to find a suitable schedule window. Therefore, the board decided to send the Barbados team that had won the 2020 CWI T20 Blaze Tournament and was in accordance with the Commonwealth Games Association Tournament rules agreed by the ICC. In an interview with IANS, CWI CEO Johnny Grave said: We would like to congratulate the Barbados Womens team on their appointment to represent the West Indies in the 2022 Commonwealth Games. This is a historic occasion as for the first time Womens Twenty20 cricket will appearing at this prestigious global sporting event, which is a great addition to our sport and a great exposure and opportunity for the players. We wish them all the best as they compete for the gold medal, and we know they will continue to do West Indies proud. The CWI board admitted that, despite it being a difficult year for tournament organizing, they were able to invest significantly in several high-performance camps and international competitions for the women's squad, led by Courtney Walsh and his coaching staff. This has proven very helpful in identifying the best available core group of players for the ICC Womens World Cup Regional Qualifiers who will benefit from the additional resources the CWI has committed to preparing the West Indies Womens roster.

