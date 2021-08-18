Slinger Slingshot T-One Launcher Review: A Portable And Rollable Tennis Coach





Two strokes in every tennis match I remember my backhand being a mess. I grip the racket, aim terribly and am lucky if the ball lands somewhere inside the white lines. It’s a lack of skills that’s trapped in elementary school camps, high school doubles, and ongoing sibling rivalry. But now that I’m 30, it’s time to do something about it. Tennis is one of the few sports you can play your whole life, and I can’t swing for decades to come if the ball is on the left side of the court. Therefore, I eagerly agreed to the Sling Slingshot T-One, a portable tennis ball launcher that looks like a rolling duffel bag. Load it up, plop up to 144 balls in the top, and you can set it up to fire your everything from volleys to my dreaded baseline backhand. For $599 considerably cheaper than most competitors (and a few months of tennis lessons), you can work on the shots you struggle with on your own time on a public court. For anyone who doesn’t have the time or money to join a tennis club and hire a coach, the Slinger is a great training tool. Let the balls roll The best thing about the Slinger is how easy it is to use. The blue and black roller bag has two large zip pockets on the front, one to hide the firing mechanism as well as the speed and speed at which the balls are shot, and the other to hide the ball funnel. On the side, a small zipper hides a lever for adjusting the angle. (Unscrew, adjust to desired angle and retighten screw.) There’s a large interior section accessed through the top of the bag where you can fit a pair of tennis rackets, and a side strap for an optional telescoping ball gripper (Slinger sells a number of accessories to go with the bag, but this one is the best). There’s a USB charging port in a pocket at the top right for cell phones, and an optional phone holder that locks to the telescoping handle if you want to film your shots for TikTok or Instagram. Such clever design and simple, logical functionality make taking all your gear to the track a breeze. Just roll the bag that holds your tennis balls, launcher and racket wherever you want, unzip it and you’re off. It weighs 33 pounds, so it’s not too difficult to lift it in and out of the trunk of a car. Setting the perfect recording for a particular exercise takes some practice, but once you get the hang of the machine’s settings, you can dial them in pretty easily. The speed and ball flow buttons on the front of the bag are easy to adjust, and they go from pretty damn slow to pretty damn fast. With an included remote, which looks a lot like a car key, you can turn it on or off from across the field. There is a short warm-up time for the machine before it starts (about 30 seconds). Shots fired Photo: Slinger I usually started practicing with the machine near the net, but on the same side as me. At slow speed and medium ball input, it delivers some nice, soft warm-up shots. Once I feel more confident, I send the launcher to the other side and set an angle and speed for some sort of shot I’m trying to work on (lately, volleys and that dreaded backhand).

