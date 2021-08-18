Japan’s largest Paralympic team ever aims for record number of gold medals





Japan is sending its biggest ever Paralympic squad to the Tokyo 2020 Games here, as the host nation tries to achieve greater success on the big stage. A total of 255 athletes are set to represent Japan at the Paralympics, aiming to win a record 20 gold medals. The Paralympic team hopes to build on the achievements of the Japanese Olympic team, which won a record 27 golds and placed third in the medal table. A ceremony was held at a Tokyo hotel where a limited number of athletes and officials gathered to look ahead to the Paralympic Games, while the rest of the delegation competed online. Wheelchair tennis player Shingo Kunieda, who captains the Japanese squad, vowed to “do everything possible with courage and determination,” according to a report from Kyodo News. “During the Tokyo Olympics, we could see Japanese athletes competing with all their strength and doing their best, and I often got chills,” Kunieda said. “I hope that many children in Japan, whether they have disabilities or not, can feel the infinite possibilities of humanity by watching para sports.” Also during the ceremony, table tennis player Koyo Iwabuchi and triathlete Mami Tani both received the Japanese flag selected as flag bearers for the opening ceremony of the Paralympic Games. Japanese Chef de Mission Junichi Kawai, left, is hopeful that the Paralympic team will succeed at the Games, which will be held largely without spectators Getty Images Japanese head of mission, Junichi Kawai also attended the ceremony. He praised athletes for their perseverance during the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced the Paralympic Games to be postponed by a year. “Now the stage has been prepared for all of you to demonstrate your capabilities,” said Kawai. Japan failed to win a single gold medal in Rio 2016 as the country took 10 silver and 14 bronze medals. The Japanese record stands at 17 gold medals from Seoul 1988 and Athens 2004. Japan aims to improve that distance with athletes competing in all 22 sports in Tokyo. Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga supported the team to succeed in a video message at the ceremony. “All athletes who challenge their limits and overcome barriers will move and encourage people around the world,” said Suga. Earlier this week it was already confirmed that the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games will largely take place behind closed doors. All events in Tokyo and other prefectures under a state of emergency will be closed to the public, just like the Olympics. Japan’s capital has been under a state of emergency since July 12. With the number of cases continuing to rise, it is unlikely to be withdrawn before the end of the Games. Yesterday, Tokyo reported 4,377 new cases of coronavirus – an increase of 1,765 from the previous week.

