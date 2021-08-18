Tennis-vaccinated Halep says he no longer fears COVID-19





(Reuters) Former world number one Simona Halep says she no longer fears COVID-19 after being vaccinated and has called on others in the sport to get the vaccine so tennis can ease health and safety restrictions. Halep, who turns 30 next month, did not travel to New York for the US Open Grand Slam last September due to the pandemic, but then tested positive for the virus in October. She got the vaccine in February. I’m not scared because I’m vaccinated, Halep told reporters after her opening win at the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati. I feel protected. I take care. I wear the mask when there are many people around. Professional tennis, which requires players to fly around the world, was shut down for five months last year as countries closed borders to curb the spread of the virus. The tours returned to empty stadiums last year, requiring players to stay within the biosafe bubbles and play in front of a handful of fans at best. Both the ATP and WTA have recommended that players get vaccinated and have introduced new protocols as an incentive to get the shot. I don’t like the bubbles, Halep said. I feel very stressed when I’m in the bubble. So if people can vaccinate more and more, it will be better, because we will not have more restrictions. Men’s world number three Stefanos Tsitsipas lamented the challenge of living in a COVID-19 bubble following his early departure from Wimbledon in June. But the 23-year-old said over the weekend that he would only get the COVID-19 vaccine if it were made mandatory to compete. (Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

