Jordan Spieth joins forces with FanDuel

Jordan Spieth does not come to a decision carelessly.

Remember his entertaining, educational discussions with caddy, Michael Greller, before pulling the trigger. Hear how he discusses his strategic moves around the Augusta National Golf Club during the Masters. Hear him respectfully and thoughtfully address a variety of topics during his many meetings with the media.

From the earliest days on the PGA Tour, when he quickly faced stardom after winning his first of 12 PGA Tour titles in the 2013 John Deere Classic at the age of 19, Spieth has remained measured in his approach to every course of action. For example, he didn’t go random and rushed to sign partnership agreements shortly after leaving his teens.

Together with a small group of advisers, he has thoroughly considered his options and an appeal from his sponsors speaks impressively about his methods AT&T, Under Armour, Rolex, Titleist and NetJets.

Spieth didn’t change his ways, despite the wealth pouring in and the major titles that piled up the 2015 Masters, the 2015 US Open and the 2017 British Open. He became the world No. 1 and won the FedEx Cup and he was still the same man.

So it was no surprise that Spieth did painstaking research before deciding to add another sponsorship association to his resume. Even the brain of PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahans. Looked into his crystal ball and considered the future and the possibilities to grow the game. Studies the current landscape.

The result? On Wednesday, Spieth and FanDuel announced a multi-year relationship, which will see him appear in national TV commercials and provide social media content, as well as responsible gaming initiatives for FanDuel, one of the largest daily fantasy sites and sportsbooks in the country. FanDuel will also support the Jordan Spieth Family Foundation.

In my rookie year, this wouldn’t have been something that would have been on the radar given where sports gaming was then, Spieth said in a phone conversation with Golf week. But look where it has gone in recent years. It was quite exciting to watch.

Golf has a unique space to come into (gaming) to bring more eyeballs to the sport, make (other) sports fans golf fans, and with FanDuel being the biggest and doing the best work in responsible gambling, it has made a lot of sense .

Sports gambling in the US exploded after the US Supreme Court lifted the federal ban on state-authorized sports betting in May 2018. The decision opened the door for states to allow betting on sporting events.

The PGA Tour soon embraced legalized sports gaming and highlighted its potential to grow the fan base; FanDuel is an official sports betting partner with the PGA Tour. Spieth said Monahan convinced him that golf couldn’t refuse to welcome gaming given the steady growth in the sports world. Spieth said the Tours movement in gaming gave us the confidence as individual players to look for opportunities in this space.

It was one of those things that a few years ago you would have thought you were walking on pins and needles without the involvement of Tours, but when the Tour stepped right in it gave a lot of players the confidence and the chance to watch this room, he said. I was just lucky that FanDuel interested me.

As for his work on the course, Spieth’s resurgent 2021 continues this week at Liberty National Golf Club in Jersey City, New Jersey, home of the Northern Trust, the first of three events in the FedEx Cup Playoffs.

After struggling through most of 2018 and then into 2019 and 2020, earlier this year he fell to number 92 in the Official World Golf Rankings, his lowest position since 2012. He worked his way through the slump and returned to his prominent status in the golf world with nine top 10s in 16 events this year, including victory in the Valero Texas Open to complete a nearly four-year winless trajectory, second place in the British Open and Charles Schwab Challenge, and third place in the Masters and the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

He is number 12 in the world and number 2 in the FedEx Cup standings. Spieth won the 2015 FedEx Cup, led the 2017 finals and finished second to Justin Thomas, finished seventh in 2013, ninth in 2016 and 15th in 2014. But he hasn’t made it to the East Lake playoffs finals been to Atlanta. past three years; at number 2, he is guaranteed a spot this year.

And he can’t wait.

You just take a different game plan that you do for the rest of the season because it almost seems like the three tournaments are 12 rounds in a major, he said.

Spieth has two weeks of rest after the play-offs. In seventh place in the US Ryder Cup standings, the top 6 will automatically form the team that will play against Europe in the last week of September in Wisconsin’s Whistling Straits and US captain Steve Stricker has six discretionary rosters. fourth Ryder Cup. He made his debut in 2014, was part of the victorious squad in 2016 and was in Paris in 2018.

And again, he can’t wait.

I would say the Ryder Cup was my number 1 kind of lofty goal for this calendar year, he said. I was pretty far down the list. I would have missed it last year, possibly depending on if the majors would have been in the same place and how they would have been formed. But I almost felt like I was lucky with an extra six months to a year to try and make the team (due to the COVID pandemic that postponed the 2020 Ryder Cup to 2021).

So I saw it as a super lofty goal. And I thought I really need to play well in the majors, and if I can play well elsewhere too, that would be great.

Mission accomplished.

The Ryder Cup is the best, Spieth said. We don’t play team sports and I like team sports. And that’s our chance to do it, in a home arena.

The 16 Ryder Cup was such a great week for us. To be able to celebrate afterwards with people and all the fans who stick around, he said. You don’t get that very often in our sport. In our sport, when you win, you do media, you go back to their team and maybe you go out to dinner with a few people and that’s your party. To essentially have your championship parade in the back if you can close it and play for your country, this is one of those opportunities that will get you started.