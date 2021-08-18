Smriti Mandhana calls for IPL. for women with six teams





Star India opener Smriti Mandhana is confident that cricket in the country has enough depth for the introduction of a six-team women’s IPL, which could further help improve bench strength for the national side.

The 25-year-old stylish batter said the quality of the domestic players in the men’s game has improved since the advent of Twenty20 competition and the same could be the case for women’s cricket. “There are as many states for men as there are for women. So when they started IPL for men, there were the same number of states. But as the years went by, the quality got better and better,” Madhana said on Ravichandran Ashwin’s YouTube channel. “What IPL is today was not the same 10 or 11 years ago. I think it’s the same for women’s cricket. We have an equal number of girls playing cricket. “For now I think we will have good five or six teams to start with and probably grow to eight teams in one or two years. But until we don’t start, we don’t know,” she added. Mandhana thinks the competition can give the women the proper exposure they need to improve their game. “Five-six teams, we’re good to go. But eight teams, I’m not sure what it will look like yet. But I think we really need to start with five or six teams so we can get to eight teams very quickly. “I think until we don’t start we’re not going to publicize our girls to take their cricket to a whole other level,” she said. Mandhan said the Women’s Big Bash League has led to an improvement in the Australian team’s banking strength, something that could be replicated in India with the women’s IPL. “I played in Big Bash four years ago and now the quality is very different. You can see that in Cricket Australia where they have 40-50 cricketers ready to play international cricket every day. “So I really want that to happen in Indian cricket. I think IPL will play a big part in that,” Mandhana added. Currently, the BCCI is hosting a Women’s T20 Challenge with three teams: Trailblazers, Supernovas and Velocity.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket/smriti-mandhana-calls-for-six-team-womens-ipl-7459660/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos