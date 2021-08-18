Five Star 2022 WR Disbands OU





As Oklahoma’s 2023 football recruiting class picks up steam, the Sooners’ 2022 class is now one less with the demise of five-star WR Luther Burden. Burden, who lives in East St. Louis, announced Tuesday that he was reopening his hiring. The 6-foot, 2-inch, 195-pound wide-receiver prospect has been committed to Oklahoma since October 9, 2020. For several months now, it has been reported that Burden attended other schools, even after his Oklahoma union, and that he may consider reneging on his promise to the Sooners. Burden was one of two wide receivers in the Sooners’ 2022 class, which is currently 12th in both the 247Sports class rankings and the Rivals team rankings, and the highest-rated recruit in the class. Three wide receivers are part of OU’s incoming 2021 class, including five-star recruit Mario Williams, and they currently have one wide receiver pledge in the 2023 class. Georgia and Missouri appear to be the top contenders at the moment to bring in the acclaimed wide receiver, though he hasn’t ruled out Oklahoma completely. As a sophomore at East St. Louis High School, Burden caught 45 passes for 855 yards and 14 touchdowns. He was also used as a punt returner. Burden told 247Sports employee Yancy Porter in July that he wanted to be able to play as a freshman. The Sooners are expected to be deep in the wide receiver position by 2022, which could have played a role in his decision to request release from his Oklahoma commitment. “I want to make an impact like a real freshman,” Burden said. “I’m also looking for a school that fits my playing style…one that likes to spread the ball.” It sounds like Burden didn’t think that would be the case in Oklahoma.

