Making Tennis Tournament Racquet for Hearts | Glade Sun





The Making Racquet for Hearts tennis tournament will take place on September 6 at 8 a.m. at the Fairfield Glade Racquet Center. Proceeds from the Labor Day charity tournament will go to the American Heart Association and will be open to anyone who loves tennis. Fairfield Glade resident Bob Ellis is an avid tennis player and until recently worked at the Fairfield Glade Racquet Center. In June, he had a massive heart attack and nearly died. When he had a heart attack, his wife administered CPR until local police and rescue personnel could take him to hospital, where he was treated, placed in two comas and doctors placed two stents in his heart. Miraculously, he survived. Ellis is now in rehab and looks forward to resuming his tennis game soon. Racquet sports enthusiasts and friends of Ellis are also eagerly awaiting his return, especially Kris Doten, tennis partner of Ellis Friday Night Mixed Doubles. Meanwhile, with the help of Racquet Sports Director William Taylor and tennis friends, Doten is raising money for the American Heart Association by running this charity tennis tournament in the Bank of America 2021 Chicago Marathon on October 10. Each year, the Bank of America Chicago Marathon hosts thousands of runners who make a difference and run on behalf of a charitable cause, such as AHA, in which the marathon charity program includes more than 170 different charitable organizations. Fairfield Glade Fellow, Racquet Sports Enthusiast, Event Organizer and Heart Association supporter Cynnie McCoy said: We all appreciate the importance of adopting a healthy lifestyle of exercise, especially for those of us who are young at heart! Although he will not be able to participate, Ellis will do his best and support the cause by cheering the teams on the day of the tournament. According to McCoy, Eileen Bondie, a former Racquet Center receptionist and tennis player, also recently had open-heart surgery. She is recovering at home with her husband, Phil, who also plays tennis. The tournament means so much, not just to racket sports enthusiasts, but to anyone who has had a heart condition. This year, charities need our help more than ever. For those who would like to help Doten reach her financial goal of running the marathon and make a monetary donation, contact the Fairfield Glade Racquet Center at 931-484-3758. For those wishing to enter the Making a Racquet for Hearts tournament, entry is $20, payable in advance with a completed entry form. Admission includes lunch, drinks, fruit and snacks. The tournament format is mixed doubles and single-sex doubles. The deadline for participation is September 1. Local businesses interested in supporting this event can contact McCoy at 916-521-3786.

