Meet the girl from Cape Town who is taking the figure skating world by storm

Tamika van As recently won the gold medal at the South African Figure Skating Championships. (PHOTO: Included)

They say dynamite comes in small packages and you only have to watch eight-year-old Tanika van As slide on her skates to know this is true.

This pint-sized girl from Cape Town breaks down barriers one ice rink at a time. She recently won the gold medal at the National Youth Figure Skating Championship, which took place in Forest Hill City in Centurion.

Tamika was the youngest contestant in her age group.

“I felt very nervous and I thought I would be the last, but I still believed in myself,” a shy Tamika tells YOU from her Bonteheuwel home. “I felt happy and proud of myself.”

The talented eight-year-old gets up at 5 a.m. to practice for 30 minutes on four days of the week. (PHOTO: Included)

Her parents, Tarren (37) and Graham (53) are just as delighted as their daughter.

“The other kids were a bit stronger when I saw them practice,” says stay-at-home mom Tarren. “It was super exciting because this was her first nationality, so obviously I was excited because she was the youngest.

“I don’t think she fully understood what it was like to win gold, but I was excited.”

Tamika’s journey began when she was five years old. The youngster and her mother went to Grandwest Casino and Entertainment World to support Graham, who is a table tennis coach, at the 2016 World Junior Table Tennis Championships.

When Tamika and her mother walked past the ice rink, she was immediately drawn to the ice.

“When she saw it, she fell in love. We thought she would just hang out on the mini ice rink, but it started to become her passion,” says Tarren.

Tamika is currently preparing for the Cape Interprovincial Championships, which will take place in October. (PHOTO: Included)

A month later, Tamika, who dreams of becoming a figure skating coach one day, joined the Black Panthers Ice Skating Club, where she is the youngest of 36 solo skaters.

When she entered the club championships shortly after, she won the competition.

“Then the coach approached us and said she saw potential in Tamika,” Tarren recalls proudly.

The younger also likes to play table tennis and football. (PHOTO: Included)

Since then, the group 3 student, who also plays table tennis, has devoted most of her time to the ice rink. She now wakes up at 5 a.m. to exercise for 30 minutes on four days of the week.

“It’s really exhausting, but I have to do it because it’s my favorite sport,” says Tamika, who is now also preparing for her Western Province Table Tennis trials.

But the journey was not smooth sailing for Tamika and her parents.

The youngster’s passion has taken a financial toll on the family, Tarren says. Her classes cost R250 for half an hour, which is often a challenge as Graham, who owns a school uniforms business, is the family’s sole breadwinner.

“If things aren’t going well, she can’t go,” Tarren says. “Our income is not that good, so we have to phase out the classes, leaving her less time to practice.”

Tamika’s parents, Graham and Tarren, are just as happy as their daughter. (PHOTO: Included)

The family is now looking for a sponsor.

The coronavirus pandemic hasn’t made things any easier – it nearly prevented Tamika from going to the national championships.

“Last year she couldn’t really go due to the pandemic and financial reasons, but this year her coach begged her to come back to compete in the national championships,” Tarren says.

“Graham wasn’t with us because the cost was expensive and we had to fly, so it was just Tamika and me.”

Despite the challenges, Tamika, who hopes to make it to the Olympics one day, is excited about her skating future. The young girl is now diligently preparing for the Cape Interprovincial Championships in October.

“She’s that go-getter. She just wants to win, she wants to participate, she wants to be the best,” says her mother.