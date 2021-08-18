John Samuel Shenker Returns To Football With A New Staff To Meet

Senior John Samuel Shenker has the same perspective as many others with the inevitable changes that have taken place, they are eager to learn and grow through it. The change is bigger for Shenker, though, as he made the switch from baseball back to football this summer. Shenker was tasked with learning more than the script at camp this year as he started learning all the new names as Auburn made multiple changes to the program. It was a little harder. I tried my best to come here as often as possible. I still practiced here a bit in the spring, so I wasn’t completely new to the staff coming in the summer, Shenker said.

Shenker noticed the difference in the overall offensive coaching style, now coming from coach Brad Bedell. However, he later explained that the tight end routes are similar in practice. Traditionally, coaches have certain weak spots on the field that they choose to attack in practice, but Shenker says the daily routes have remained the same, with only changes in their frequencies.

First of all coach [Mike] Bobos’ offense is a little different from Malzahn’s, Shenker said. Not so bubble, scattered, all that. Every day we have achieved goals during training and it is our job to prove ourselves every day so that on match day we have the chance to get the ball more often. And on certain days, if it doesn’t, it doesn’t. We play our part. Shenker brought up former tight end JJ Pegues, who has gone over the scrimmage to a defensive tackle. Shenker says the transition went well and had no effect on Pegues’ ability to make plays.

Sign up for our newsletter Receive The Plainsman straight to your inbox.

He handles it really well. Obviously he’s a freak athlete and whatever position you put him in he’s going to be really good at it, Shenker said. We kind of miss him because he’s that guy, but from what I’ve seen, he’s been really great there for them and he’s going to make an impact. Lands King and Tyler Fromm were also topics of conversation for which Shenker was highly acclaimed. Regardless of the time he may have missed with the team, the senior recognized growth the undergrads made from spring through fall, as well as their work ethic of continuing to improve during fall camp. Change is always good when you see it that way. I think the new coaching staff has brought a new energy to the team than we have had in the past but in the end football is football and you have to complete your xs and os. That’s the bottom line, Shenker said. The tight ends have come very close with Coach Bedell. We love what he does with us and within the offense. The public will have the chance to see the Tigers’ improvements on August 28 with a free open practice session and a season kick-off. Hosted by Golden Flake, the day will feature a variety of activities outside of Jordan-Hare starting at 12:00 PM, with gates then opening at 1:00 PM CST and practice from 2:00 PM CST.

Do you like this story? The Plainsman does not accept tuition or student fees, and we do not charge a subscription fee. But you can donate to support The Plainsman. Support The Plainsman