Sports
John Samuel Shenker Returns To Football With A New Staff To Meet
Senior John Samuel Shenker has the same perspective as many others with the inevitable changes that have taken place, they are eager to learn and grow through it.
The change is bigger for Shenker, though, as he made the switch from baseball back to football this summer. Shenker was tasked with learning more than the script at camp this year as he started learning all the new names as Auburn made multiple changes to the program.
It was a little harder. I tried my best to come here as often as possible. I still practiced here a bit in the spring, so I wasn’t completely new to the staff coming in the summer, Shenker said.
Shenker noticed the difference in the overall offensive coaching style, now coming from coach Brad Bedell. However, he later explained that the tight end routes are similar in practice.
Traditionally, coaches have certain weak spots on the field that they choose to attack in practice, but Shenker says the daily routes have remained the same, with only changes in their frequencies.
First of all coach [Mike] Bobos’ offense is a little different from Malzahn’s, Shenker said. Not so bubble, scattered, all that. Every day we have achieved goals during training and it is our job to prove ourselves every day so that on match day we have the chance to get the ball more often. And on certain days, if it doesn’t, it doesn’t. We play our part.
Shenker brought up former tight end JJ Pegues, who has gone over the scrimmage to a defensive tackle. Shenker says the transition went well and had no effect on Pegues’ ability to make plays.
Sign up for our newsletter
Receive The Plainsman straight to your inbox.
He handles it really well. Obviously he’s a freak athlete and whatever position you put him in he’s going to be really good at it, Shenker said. We kind of miss him because he’s that guy, but from what I’ve seen, he’s been really great there for them and he’s going to make an impact.
Lands King and Tyler Fromm were also topics of conversation for which Shenker was highly acclaimed. Regardless of the time he may have missed with the team, the senior recognized growth the undergrads made from spring through fall, as well as their work ethic of continuing to improve during fall camp.
Change is always good when you see it that way. I think the new coaching staff has brought a new energy to the team than we have had in the past but in the end football is football and you have to complete your xs and os. That’s the bottom line, Shenker said. The tight ends have come very close with Coach Bedell. We love what he does with us and within the offense.
The public will have the chance to see the Tigers’ improvements on August 28 with a free open practice session and a season kick-off. Hosted by Golden Flake, the day will feature a variety of activities outside of Jordan-Hare starting at 12:00 PM, with gates then opening at 1:00 PM CST and practice from 2:00 PM CST.
Do you like this story? The Plainsman does not accept tuition or student fees, and we do not charge a subscription fee. But you can donate to support The Plainsman.
Sources
2/ https://www.theplainsman.com/article/2021/08/john-samuel-shenker-transitions-back-into-football-with-a-new-staff-to-meet
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]