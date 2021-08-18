Defending champion Dominic Thiem misses US Open tennis tournament with wrist injury





NEW YORK — Defending champion Dominic Thiem has withdrawn from the US Open tennis tournament and says on Wednesday that he will miss the rest of the year due to a right wrist injury. Thiem was injured while playing in the Mallorca Open in June and said the pain returned last week after hitting a ball during training. Doctors advised him to wear a wrist splint for six weeks before resuming exercise. 6-ranked Thiem made the announcement in a post on social media, and a statement from his management company described the injury as a detachment of the posterior sheath from the ulnar side of the right wrist. “It was a difficult decision to make, but I know this is what I have to do,” the 27-year-old from Austria wrote on Twitter. “I have a long career ahead of me and it’s important not to take any risks and rush back – which I hope you understand.” pic.twitter.com/B4zdNL8NBm Dominic Thiem (@ThiemDomi) August 18, 2021 Thiem won his first major title at Flushing Meadows last year, beating Alexander Zverev to become the first player to come from two sets behind in the US Open final since Pancho Gonzales in 1949. But after the two-time French Open finalist was stunned by Pablo Andujar in the first round in Paris this year, he only played one more game. Thiem led Adrian Mannarino in the first set of his opening match in Mallorca when he had to stop playing. Thiem joins five-time US Open champion Roger Federer and 2016 winner Stan Wawrinka among players who will miss the final Grand Slam tournament of the year due to injury. This will be the second year in a row and the seventh time in the Open era that the defending champion does not play the US Open. Rafael Nadal did not play in 2020 due to concerns about the coronavirus pandemic. The US Open kicks off on August 30. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

