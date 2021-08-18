Meet 11 year old Nigerian boy Musa Mustapha who is the world’s best male table tennis player under 11 Nigeria news





Musa Mustapha is the best table tennis player in the world under 11 and the boy has revealed that he started playing table tennis at the age of nine

Musa said he was surprised when he became the world champion in his category, adding that he didn’t expect it

The boy who wants to be an engineer when he grows up said that table tennis makes him happy An 11-year-old Nigerian boy identified as Musa Mustapha is the best table tennis player in the world under 11 years old. Speak with BBC News Pidgin, the young boy said he started playing table tennis at the age of 9, and table tennis gives him confidence. The boy said he wants to be an engineer when he grows up. Photo credit: @bbcnewspidgin

According to Musa, nothing has changed since he became champion. He said people still treat him the same way they used to.

In his words:

"I started playing table tennis when I was nine. My father didn't know that I normally play table tennis. But one day he told us to accompany him to the table tennis hall and he started playing and he saw us play. He found us a coach and we started training and that's how it started."

What he likes and dislikes about table tennis

Musa said that table tennis makes him happy and gives him confidence. According to him, he also plays football, skating and other games.

The boy said that what he doesn't like about table tennis is when he loses to an opponent. He said he wants to be an engineer and world table tennis champion when he grows up.

Many praise the boy

@oligieigwe said:

"Forget school, focus on this table tennis. No money for education in Nigeria."

@photographybyhonesty wrote:

"Great, follow your dream."

@realmarydave replied:

"Awww he's such a sweet boy."

@iamvicky_oma said:

"Keep it up baby, God bless you always."

Nigerian Boy Amazes Many When He Builds 'ATM' That Hands Out Cash

legit.ng previously reported that a young Nigerian boy simply identified as Chigozie astonished many with his creativity after building an ATM (ATM) that dispenses cash.

A video shared by Ayo Ojeniyi on Facebook showed the boy testing the ATM while a man was interviewing him.

The man asked him for his name and what he built, to which the boy replied. The man then asked him to test the machine and the boy did so to the surprise of the first.

