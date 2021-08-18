Football with few fans who are not tied to the spread of COVID in the province

A new study finds that 528 National Football League (NFL) and National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) football games with limited personal attendance during the 2020-21 season were not linked to increased cases of COVID-19 in the community, and another shows that 74% of NCAA men’s basketball spectators wore correct face coverings.

Role of public health measures, outdoor environments

In the first study, published today in JAMA network opened, a team led by Massachusetts General Hospital researchers compared the county-level spread of COVID-19 after fan-attended NFL and NCAA games with COVID-19 broadcast in counties that hosted a game not the same day, but the same number of games without all the fans in the 14 days leading up to it.

Across 101 NFL games, the median attendance was 9,949, while the median attendance at the 427 NCAA games was unavailable and thus recorded as a binary variable. The median daily new COVID-19 cases in counties where fan-attended games were held was 26.14 per 100,000 on matchday, compared to 24.11 in the 361 control regions.

The mean treatment effect in the 14 days after a competition was 1.21 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, with the daily treatment effect remaining close to this level during this time.

“We suspect that NFL and NCAA policies regarding limited in-person attendance, mask use, and social and physical distancing measures in stadiums were not associated with a significantly greater spread of COVID-19 in the community,” the study authors wrote. “In addition, a significant number of NFL and NCAA football stadiums are either outdoors or have retractable roofs, which could have had an impact on reducing spread.”

The authors say the research findings could help sports leagues decide how best to move forward with future games, although research into possible spread of the coronavirus to neighboring counties is needed.

“Our study provides evidence suggesting that in-person attendance at social distancing football matches and the use of masks may resume in the 2021-2022 season,” they wrote. “It is worth noting, however, that newly emerging variants of SARS-CoV-2 have less predictable implications at this time and could lead to more disruptive interruptions in the future.”

Situation in ‘constant evolution’

In a commentary in the same journal, Michael Rubin, MD, PhD, of the VA Salt Lake City Health Care System, said that while the results are encouraging, they should be considered in light of the study limitations. For example, because the researchers had to use a binary value for attendance at NCAA games, they were unable to measure exactly how the number or concentration of fans affected the spread of COVID-19.

Rubin said other confounding factors (eg, other meetings that have taken place in the provinces) may skew the data. The results also cannot be generalized to indoor events held by leagues such as the National Basketball Association and the National Hockey League, as many NFL and NCAA football games are held outdoors.

“While the use of isolation zones or bubbles has been shown to be effective in preventing outbreaks of COVID-19 among players, staff and referees, the evidence to support various approaches to protect the safety of personal spectators is scarce,” he wrote. , adding that the public health situation around major sporting events is “constantly evolving”.

While studies like these are important for decision-makers in protecting communities, Rubin said, more evidence is needed. “There is a greater need as the United States and other countries face increasing political and societal pressures to regain the sense of normalcy that comes with returning our great and beloved sports arenas to full and full capacity,” he concluded. .

Wearing the right mask is still missing

The second study, led by researchers at Indiana University and published yesterday in JAMA, assessed the proper wearing of face coverings by spectators at the 2021 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Tournament in Indianapolis from March 30 to April 5. Proper use of a mask, as defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, includes placing a cloth face covering or disposable surgical mask over the mouth, nose (including the nostrils), and chin.

The number of seats in the large indoor stadium during the five games was limited to 22%, and the location, county and state all required the use of masks. In addition, signs and announcements promoted masking, physical distancing and empty seats between groups, and enforced compliance.

During each match, six trained observers counted mask behavior multiple times on all fans ages 2 and older at entrances, concession areas, arena and upper deck seating, and exits.

Of the 21,355 sightings, 73.9% of the spectators correctly wore a mask (81.3% of the women and 69.8% of the men). Mask compliance was lowest in arena and upper deck seating (66.7% and 34.5%), respectively. The highest compliance occurred in concession areas and at entrances (83.3% and 80.3%, respectively).

The authors noted that the overall estimate of mask compliance was below the 80% recommended to reduce transmission of COVID-19. The variation in mask wearing, they said, could be due to differences in enforcement (for example, ushers couldn’t visit the upper decks as often due to space constraints, but spectators had to pass staff at entrances and concession areas). Also, seated spectators may have removed their masks to eat, drink or cheer and may have felt less vulnerable to infection when seated with members of their own group.

Although the study took place when COVID-19 mitigation protocols were nearly ubiquitous and before vaccines were widely available in the United States, it still provides insight into masking behavior at a massive indoor event, the researchers say.

They conclude: “When vaccinations are unavailable or coverage is low, it is critical during the current and any future pandemic to adhere to key transmission control strategies, such as wearing masks during mass events.”