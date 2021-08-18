Sports
Football with few fans who are not tied to the spread of COVID in the province
A new study finds that 528 National Football League (NFL) and National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) football games with limited personal attendance during the 2020-21 season were not linked to increased cases of COVID-19 in the community, and another shows that 74% of NCAA men’s basketball spectators wore correct face coverings.
Role of public health measures, outdoor environments
In the first study, published today in JAMA network opened, a team led by Massachusetts General Hospital researchers compared the county-level spread of COVID-19 after fan-attended NFL and NCAA games with COVID-19 broadcast in counties that hosted a game not the same day, but the same number of games without all the fans in the 14 days leading up to it.
Across 101 NFL games, the median attendance was 9,949, while the median attendance at the 427 NCAA games was unavailable and thus recorded as a binary variable. The median daily new COVID-19 cases in counties where fan-attended games were held was 26.14 per 100,000 on matchday, compared to 24.11 in the 361 control regions.
The mean treatment effect in the 14 days after a competition was 1.21 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, with the daily treatment effect remaining close to this level during this time.
“We suspect that NFL and NCAA policies regarding limited in-person attendance, mask use, and social and physical distancing measures in stadiums were not associated with a significantly greater spread of COVID-19 in the community,” the study authors wrote. “In addition, a significant number of NFL and NCAA football stadiums are either outdoors or have retractable roofs, which could have had an impact on reducing spread.”
The authors say the research findings could help sports leagues decide how best to move forward with future games, although research into possible spread of the coronavirus to neighboring counties is needed.
“Our study provides evidence suggesting that in-person attendance at social distancing football matches and the use of masks may resume in the 2021-2022 season,” they wrote. “It is worth noting, however, that newly emerging variants of SARS-CoV-2 have less predictable implications at this time and could lead to more disruptive interruptions in the future.”
Situation in ‘constant evolution’
In a commentary in the same journal, Michael Rubin, MD, PhD, of the VA Salt Lake City Health Care System, said that while the results are encouraging, they should be considered in light of the study limitations. For example, because the researchers had to use a binary value for attendance at NCAA games, they were unable to measure exactly how the number or concentration of fans affected the spread of COVID-19.
Rubin said other confounding factors (eg, other meetings that have taken place in the provinces) may skew the data. The results also cannot be generalized to indoor events held by leagues such as the National Basketball Association and the National Hockey League, as many NFL and NCAA football games are held outdoors.
“While the use of isolation zones or bubbles has been shown to be effective in preventing outbreaks of COVID-19 among players, staff and referees, the evidence to support various approaches to protect the safety of personal spectators is scarce,” he wrote. , adding that the public health situation around major sporting events is “constantly evolving”.
While studies like these are important for decision-makers in protecting communities, Rubin said, more evidence is needed. “There is a greater need as the United States and other countries face increasing political and societal pressures to regain the sense of normalcy that comes with returning our great and beloved sports arenas to full and full capacity,” he concluded. .
Wearing the right mask is still missing
The second study, led by researchers at Indiana University and published yesterday in JAMA, assessed the proper wearing of face coverings by spectators at the 2021 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Tournament in Indianapolis from March 30 to April 5. Proper use of a mask, as defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, includes placing a cloth face covering or disposable surgical mask over the mouth, nose (including the nostrils), and chin.
The number of seats in the large indoor stadium during the five games was limited to 22%, and the location, county and state all required the use of masks. In addition, signs and announcements promoted masking, physical distancing and empty seats between groups, and enforced compliance.
During each match, six trained observers counted mask behavior multiple times on all fans ages 2 and older at entrances, concession areas, arena and upper deck seating, and exits.
Of the 21,355 sightings, 73.9% of the spectators correctly wore a mask (81.3% of the women and 69.8% of the men). Mask compliance was lowest in arena and upper deck seating (66.7% and 34.5%), respectively. The highest compliance occurred in concession areas and at entrances (83.3% and 80.3%, respectively).
The authors noted that the overall estimate of mask compliance was below the 80% recommended to reduce transmission of COVID-19. The variation in mask wearing, they said, could be due to differences in enforcement (for example, ushers couldn’t visit the upper decks as often due to space constraints, but spectators had to pass staff at entrances and concession areas). Also, seated spectators may have removed their masks to eat, drink or cheer and may have felt less vulnerable to infection when seated with members of their own group.
Although the study took place when COVID-19 mitigation protocols were nearly ubiquitous and before vaccines were widely available in the United States, it still provides insight into masking behavior at a massive indoor event, the researchers say.
They conclude: “When vaccinations are unavailable or coverage is low, it is critical during the current and any future pandemic to adhere to key transmission control strategies, such as wearing masks during mass events.”
Sources
2/ https://www.cidrap.umn.edu/news-perspective/2021/08/football-few-fans-not-tied-county-covid-spread
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]