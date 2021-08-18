Celtics Summer League Recap: Looking At The Good And Doubtful After Boston’s Las Vegas Run

The Celtics’ title run ended on a dud, but thankfully that’s not Summer League’s main takeaway. It’s a time of development and exercise in the Las Vegas heat; the opportunity to see what characterizes a team of young people in new environments.

Boston closes its midsummer exhibition games with a 4-1 record, including three blowout wins. It started off great, but a humble loss to Sacramento put the C’s just one step away from the title.

But there were clear positive takeaways from the five-game slate. Some returners clearly looked better, although the lower level of competition certainly helped. But for the most part, it was a chance for Celtics fans to confidently walk away over the young players.

Here’s a look at the good and questionable about Summer League as the NBA enters a quiet period for the season.

Positive developments: Payton Pritchard, Romeo Langford, Aaron Nesmith, Juhann Begarin, Sam Hauser.

It still felt like even with the final game, the 2020 first round picks stole the show in Summer League. Nesmith and Pritchard led the team in scoring and looked like they were making progress in the meantime. They played different roles than at the main club, but they played well within their roles. Pritchard ducked mid-Summer League for a Portland Pro-Am, but he still made the first-team All-Summer League.

Langford only played three games in Las Vegas, but it was still a solid performance from the third-year pro. He didn’t take an overwhelming amount of shots compared to some of his teammates, but there were definite strides in his game. The fact that he even played and was not injured was perhaps the biggest positive development for him.

The Celtics newcomers who performed all showed more or less what was expected of them.

Hauser made his three-pointers and shot 46.2% from behind the line. That’s a great sign, even in a small sample size, once you factor in the longer 3-point line seen in the pros. He admitted that the speed of the game was an adjustment he had to make and it will be once he makes the jump to the NBA. Hauser will be with the team next season regardless after signing a two-way contract; it’s just a mystery as to how his career shakes out.

Begarin looked like an NBA body, but he was still raw in his minutes with the team. He finished third on the team in assists per game, which may be solid development in playmaking, but his shot needs work. Overall, he’s only 19 and Celtics fans have at least caught a glimpse of him before he returns abroad.

Question marks: Yam Madar, Bruno Fernando, Carsen Edwards.

This section doesn’t necessarily reflect the level of the game (although it can), but maybe someone will be on the roster this fall. The C’s have exceeded the 15 player limit based on their contracts and there is likely a trade in the works to get it all figured out. So while a player could be a welcome player at the end of the bench, that may not be feasible due to the makeup of Boston’s roster.

Madar was the big question mark in the Summer League as to whether his game would translate to a higher level of play in Las Vegas, let alone the NBA. He had a strong start in the first half of Game 1, but faded the trajectory. It didn’t help that his groin injury kept him out of the last two games of Summer League.

But Madars’ roster chances took a hit midway through the Summer League when the CS signed Dennis Schroder to a one-year deal. That meant a different body as point guard and a different selection spot. Since Madar still has a one-year contract with his Israeli club, there is no guarantee that he will come to the United States, even if he says that is his plan. A two-way contract seems most likely to Madar if he gets a contract; he could also use some time in an NBA-level strength and conditioning program.

There is little doubt about Fernandos playing as an energetic man, and if he ever sees consistent minutes for the Cs, Hell is likely to become a fan favorite. He also flashed an impressive shot blocking ability and is relatively young at just 23 years old.

But Fernando is probably the victim of the circumstances. He’s the fourth center on the roster, and while he’s cheap, the C’s are likely to release his contract to make room. Boston signs Enes Kanter as the third big chance to twist Fernandos’ fate on the team. Barring changes, the Celtics are unlikely to have four centers on their roster.

The final question mark is Edwards, who lacked a strong Summer League showing. He was third on the team with 13.8 points per game, but shot only 34.7% from the field and 28.6% on 3-pointers. He’s a goalscorer who needs the ball in his hands, but that’s not the role the C’s are looking for.

Edwards has a guaranteed contract for next season, but if roster numbers are tight, he could be the odd one out. He averaged 5.6 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game, but his short stature doesn’t help his case in staying on the field. He has a long professional career ahead of him, he is only 23 years old, but his time seems to be running out with the Celtics.

The next start is the training camp on September 28. The season is just over two months away, with the Celtics starting October 20 on the road against the Knicks. Boston looks set to beat its .500 record from last season.