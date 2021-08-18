Sports
UGA Footballers Discuss Fall Camp, Upcoming 2021 Season
Two UGA footballers, seniors Justin Shaffer and Ameer Speed, met the media Tuesday morning via Zoom to discuss fall camp and the upcoming 2021 season.
Below is a transcript of their comments provided by UGA Athletics:
#54 | Justin Shaffer | Senior | OL
On the offensive expectations for this season
One of our main expectations is not to turn the ball around. Team up as an attack and play together as an attack. At the end of the day, it’s all about working together as a team and as an attack. I have a feeling we will be a lot more explosive because we have so much more talent around the team. Everyone works together and works on the same page.
On how the offensive line prepares for Clemson
I feel like we’re not just preparing for Clemson, we’re preparing for everyone. We still have work to do as a team, both offensively and defensively. Clemson is not our main focus, but our working on each other is our main focus.
Near the attack line
I feel like since I’ve been here, we’ve gotten closer and closer. I feel like we just keep growing and growing. Since I’m just the older guy in the room, I feel like I have to be the guy who’s everyone’s big brother and make sure everyone connects. In the end we are all one unit.
#9 | Ameer Speed | Senior | DB
About his progress during the camp
I just looked at things day by day and used every day to really get better as a team and as a player, as a brother and as a person. We just take it one step at a time and don’t let everything come at us too quickly, as the coach says, moving every day, living in the moment to perfect that day so that I can move on to the next day.
About how the team is put together
We just tried to be a brotherhood, Coach Addae, Coach Smart, Coach Monken worked with all of us, allowing us all to perfect our crafts and just be the best we can be. We older guys can help too. We’re all open, if one person does something wrong, we’re all like hey, you know you could have done this or that, we all work together and try to make each other the best we can be. We are only as strong as our weakest link, so if we are all where we need to be, we can do anything we want to do.
On the maturity of this team
It’s crazy as you get older, your thought process and the way you see things evolve all the time. I sometimes forget I’m an old head. Just seeing that influence you have on people on the team means a lot. You can feel it during training with the old guys helping the young guys and that we are all there for each other.
The Georgia Bulldogs are slated to open the fall 2021 season against the Clemson Tigers in the Duke’s Mayo Classic at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC, on Saturday, September 4.Buy tickets).
Football schedule UGA 2021
