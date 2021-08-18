Better to play him as opener in 5-6 Test Matches: Pak Cricketer Proposes Big Change in ENG Lineup for 3rd Test | Cricket





Batting Englands line-up is currently drawing flak from the cricket pundits and fans for their inconsistency in the ongoing Test series. Opening pair Rory Burns and Dom Sibley are already in hot water after going out for ducks hunting 272 at Lords, while the rest, alongside Captain Joe Root, are criticized for their lack of intent. England’s main concern remains the top order which has so far disappointed the series immensely. Pakistani wicketkeeper batsman Kamran Akmal is suggesting a major lineup change and has said batsman Zak Crawley can play as opening batsman in five to six games. ALSO READ | ‘He made the difference with his aggression’: Vengsarkar explains how Siraj ‘hasn’t looked back’ since Australia tour In his latest YouTube video, Akmal opined that Crawley could be a better opening option than Burns and Sibley, who have struggled to put in a strong opening stance and get the team off to a good start against India. Sorry to say, I don’t mean to disparage anyone, but I’ve never seen such a weak opening pair (Rory Burns and Dom Sibley) in the history of England. I think it is better for England to play Zak Crawley in 5-6 exhibition games as an opener. He is a much better cricketer. The more he plays, the better he will get. He could be as good as Joe Root for some time to come. He played at number 3 and was unfortunately dropped. But I think England needs to think in that direction now, Akmal said. According to my analysis, their rotation policy, while meant to be for good, may have damaged their Test Cricket a bit. They have experimented a lot, which prevents players from settling down. Except for Joe Root, no one scores points. Previously, England had a middle class consisting of Kevin Pietersen, Jonathan Trott and Ian Bell. They could form partnerships. So even if England lost wickets at the top, these batters could stabilize the innings, he added. ALSO READ | In 57 years I’ve never seen an opening couple like Burns and Sibley do India defeated England by 151 runs to lead 1-0 in the series. The third Test will be played at Headingley, starting on 25 August. Meanwhile, the hosts are likely to announce their roster for the next game.

