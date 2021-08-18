Ohio Football Camp Day 11: Cameron Odom

ATHENS, Ohio– As the Bobcats broke out on Tuesday morning from Day 11 of the fall camp at Peden Stadium, each player named the goal for the season, “MAC champions.”

For redshirt fifth year “super senior” Cameron Odom , his role is to help the team achieve its goal, staying consistent with every snap, he said.

“Coming to practice every day and doing what I have to do and just catching the ball,” said Odom. “I tell myself to trust myself and trust God and just play.”

A wide receiver, Odom has had a breakthrough season as a team captain for the past two years. In 2019, Odom caught 19 passes for 209 yards and last season he caught two receptions for 35 yards in three games.

At the camp, the Bedford, Ohio native was one of the primary targets of both quarterbacks, Kurtis Rourke and Armani Rogers . Odom, now in his sixth training camp, aims to bring a healthier and more focused version of himself into the 2021 season.

“Something I’ve really focused on is making sure I’m doing the right recovery when my body comes out of practice so I can come in and produce every day,” Odom said. “I had fun with it; that’s all I say every day, come in here and have fun.”

Thanks to his years of experience, Odom can now have more fun in the camp. Starting this season, he chose to return for his senior year of eligibility because he wanted to end his college career the right way after seeing how quickly things can get done.

Now, as a veteran and leader of the camp, Odom wants to teach his younger teammates things that he didn’t learn until later in his career. He also tries to pass on what he learned as a younger player from former Bobcats like Jordan Reid and Sebastian Smith.

“They all told me to guard my character and that’s my biggest thing here, trying to do everything right,” Odom said. “No one is perfect, but being coachable, listening, learning, and when I get here, play fast. If I mess up, I screw it up at full speed and try to get better.”

Odom has also had the benefit of learning from a great coach on the staff, wide receiver coach Dwayne Dixon , who are in his 15 . ise season in Ohio. The receiver makes sure everyone in the room listens to Dixon as he speaks.

“As for the reception area, I insisted they listened to Coach Dixon,” Odom said. “Coach Dixon is a legend in my eyes, and he has taught me so much in the career that I have. I am blessed to be here and I felt like I was always in the right position, so I try to give these guys the things I’ve known and learned in these six years to make it easier for them.”

Odom is looking forward to the challenge of playing against a power five team in Syracuse on September 4. He also looks forward to playing a bigger part in winning Ohio’s first game against a power five team since the Bobcats defeated Kansas in 2017.

Odom had one reception for five yards in that 42-30 win.

“That’s one of the things I definitely want to do, especially now that I’m playing this game,” Odom said. “I want to come here and set the tone for the season.”

Ohio Football Fall Camp 2021 Practice Schedule

Practice 11 Aug 18 9:05 AM – 11:15 AM

Practice Aug 12 19 9:05 AM – 11:15 AM

Practice Aug 13 20 9:05 AM – 11:15 AM

Exercise 14 (Scrimmage) 21 Aug. 9:00 am

Exercise 15 Aug 23 3:25 PM

Exercise 16 – 24 Aug 3:25 PM

Exercise 17 – 25 Aug 3:30 pm

Exercise 18 – 26 Aug 2:30 PM

Exercise 19 – 27 Aug – 3:30 pm

