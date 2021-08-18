Tennis tournament remembers Rita McGoff

Eric Englund





On August 10, a group of friends had fun playing tennis on the Pearl Street courts in Beach Haven, but Rita McGoff was on their minds and hearts.

Kathy Slezak, one of the players, said McGoff died of a glioblastoma brain tumor in June 2019 at age 65.

She started playing tennis at LBI in 2010, and her enthusiasm for learning the game was infectious as she recruited friends to join her, Slezak said. She became an avid tennis player, and her leadership and love of the game turned a small group of beginners into a large and organized group of regulars, often occupying the Pearl Street or the Acme (Long Beach Township market) courts. summer mornings.

Slezak said a bench has been placed in the Pearl Street pavilion in memory of McGoffs, and her tennis group will continue to celebrate her life with an annual round robin tournament.

Sixteen of her LBI friends gathered to play three rounds of the kind of fun and competitive tennis that Rita was passionate about, she said.

Slezak said the tournaments will also include proposed fundraising donations.

This year, we turned the annual round robin into a fundraiser for Compassion Café, an LBI nonprofit that symbolizes the joy of Ritas (a second grade teacher) helping others through love and kindness, she said. Compassion Café was started this summer by Sue Sharkey and Erin Sharkey with a mission to provide meaningful employment and vocational training for adolescents and adults with disabilities.

Slezak added: We have evolved into a close-knit and thriving group of active adult tennis players and friends on an island so dear to Ritas’ heart. We are eternally grateful to Rita McGoff and know she encourages us every time we step out on the tennis court.AND AND