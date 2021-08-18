Levi Onwuzurike lets go in exchange for Detroit Lions training





Allen Park With the most extensive workload he’s seen during training camp, Detroit Lions rookie defensive tackle Levi Onwuzurike attacked the day like a starving dog thrown a doorman. Starting to feel like any other snap during Tuesday’s practice, Onwuzurike was in the backfield disrupting play, delivering on the promises he made on the night he was drafted by the Lions. “I think it’s definitely pent up energy, wanting to play football again,” Onwuzurike said after training. energy is out there, and it will stay there.” At one point, his aggression nearly got him into trouble when he gave a small push to quarterback David Blough, who wore a standard, non-contact red jersey for practice. “I haven’t actually stopped,” said Onwuzurike. “I need to get better at that. …I’m sure they’ll say (something) when we watch a movie.” Onwuzurike’s extra energy and aggression comes from the fact that he’s been held back for the past few weeks. He is limited by a back injury, one coach Dan Campbell said transferred from college. The team had recently sent him to a few specialists, and Campbell was cautiously optimistic about those evaluations. “I mean, look, you’ll always be worried about something,” Campbell said last week. “He’s young, he’s hungry, he’s working and I think we’ve got good people around him to help him. I think now we know what we’re looking at because we’ve sent him to a few places and I think he said, “It’s going to be okay. I can’t worry about it and I think he’ll be fine. We wanted clarity about that, that we think this will be okay. We are ready to put it back into practice next week and let it grow.” For what it’s worth, Onwuzurike didn’t seem too concerned either. “Personally, I believe that anything can be solved,” he said. “From everything I’ve been through, I just know that if you rehab and take care of your body, you’ll be fine at the end of the day.” At this rate, Onwuzurike should make his preseason debut against the Steelers on Saturday. More importantly, he is on track to be ready for next month’s season opener against San Francisco. “This, a few more workouts during the week and I think I’ll be good to go,” he said. The Return of Reeves-Maybin Jalen Reeves-Maybin thought he had a typical cold the days before returning for training camp, but turned out to be positive for the COVID-19 virus. That kept him sidelined for the first 10 days of training, hardly an ideal situation for a man trying to regain a spot in the defensive rotation. “It was definitely not the best,” he said. “I was just trying to keep up with Zooms, watching the movie every day and talking to guys, still. I was just trying to keep up with it that way.” In general, Reeves-Maybin’s symptoms were not bad, the most notable being some persistent fatigue. That was put to the test when he returned to the field and had to complete the 40 up-downs required by the coordinator of all defending players. Aaron Glenn. “I had about 10 days to think about it, so I saw everyone doing them. I was trying to come up with a little technique to survive with it,” he said. The Lions did Reeves-Maybin re-sign this off-season, pledged to give him a comprehensive look at the defense after seeing his playing time with the unit evaporate a year ago. He was always below par on the previous schedule, with an emphasis on bulk on the position, clearly a better fit for Glenn’s system. But even if Reeves-Maybin is unable to crack the defensive rotation, he remains a crucial cog in Detroit’s special teams. Only the last two seasons Miles Killebrew had more tackles with the cover units. Killebrew has gone further. The Lions will see him this weekend, when they travel to Pittsburgh to play the Steelers in a preseason game. Reeves-Maybin, meanwhile, seems poised to catch up. He had two special-teams tackles in the preseason opener against Buffalo, including a quick stop on a 66-yard punt by Pro BowlerJack Fox. “I texted (Killebrew) a little this week to tell him to stay away from me there,” Reeves-Maybin said with a laugh. “I know he’s a really good player. It’s the NFL, man. People come and people go, but it’s been absolutely amazing playing with all those guys over the years, to have a pretty good group. Just looking forward to new guys we have now, guys we have back, guys like Jason Cabinda. It will be my second year playing with him and we will keep it up.” [email protected] Twitter: @Justin_Rogers

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.detroitnews.com/story/sports/nfl/lions/2021/08/18/levi-onwuzurike-lets-loose-return-detroit-lions-practice/8174650002/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos