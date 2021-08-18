A test of patience for Test cricketers





Following the recent historic T20I series victory over Australia, the Bangladesh cricket team is gearing up for the upcoming T20I series of five games against New Zealand. The last time the Tigers played a test match was in July this year against Zimbabwe, where the visitors recorded a comprehensive 220-point win. Since then, the players who only play the Test format – such as skipper Mominul Haque, Shadman Islam, Abu Jayed and Taijul Islam – have been waiting for their chance to perform. For all the latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel. Later this year, Bangladesh will face Pakistan to start the new cycle of the World Test Championship and venture into the longest format in their busy schedule. The Tigers will then host Sri Lanka for a two-match Test series, making it important for the cricketers considered only in the longest format to keep in touch and prepare. However, it is not easy to keep the focus intact, especially if there is no domestic league schedule in the coming days, but the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) plans to keep these cricketers busy during this period.







Test specialists such as Taijul Islam were also involved in individual training. PHOTO: FIROZ AHMED The BCB has already announced that the High-Performance (HP) squad will start a training camp, while Mominul, Shadman and the players who will not play in the T20I series against New Zealand will play for Bangladesh A-team. After a 15-day training camp, HP will play three one-day and two four-day matches against the Bangladesh A team in Chattogram next month. Left-handed opener Shadman Islam, who hit his first hundred in the lone Test in Zimbabwe, was seen training at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium. “I’ve heard that there will be few games against the High-Performance side and I hope those games will help us prepare. Also the National Cricket League and the International series are lined up, so it’s important for me to prepare for those challenges . “We used to not get enough test matches, but recently we played a few. And we also have the World Testing Championship. I don’t think the numbers are less, but yes, if we can perform well, we might get more test matches in the future” , Shadman told media yesterday. For someone like Shadman, until now exclusively a Test player for the Tigers, it’s hard to maintain focus at a time when everyone is buzzing about the glamor of the T20 format. “Of course I also want to play in all formats. During this low season I am trying to work on my weaknesses. Hopefully I can perform well and reach my goal,” he added.

