Exercise alert! Top 7 Virtual Reality Games That Can Cheat You





Top 7 virtual reality games can tempt you into exercising and sweating without even realizing it. Isn’t it true that you always wanted your gym routine to be a cinch? If running on a treadmill or lifting weights doesn’t appeal to you, gamified virtual reality exercises could be the answer. With virtual reality’s meteoric rise in popularity, it’s only natural that it would soon make its way into the health and fitness realm. While new virtual reality games are constantly being released, there are a handful that not only make you feel like you’re in a game, but also make you sweat without even realizing it. Many fitness enthusiasts have quickly adopted it as their headwear. For those looking to take their VR workouts to the next level, VR Fitness Insider has compiled the top 7 of the best Oculus Quest 2 high-intensity games for burning calories. These games are fun to play and will test your physical stamina after a long session. The top 7 Virtual Reality games are: The tension of The Fight: Among the best VR games, Thrill of The Fight is the best stress-relieving boxing simulation that combines fun with training intensity. To fight or train, you need a space of 6-7 square feet and burn 10 to 15 calories every minute. The thrill of The Fight is the most strenuous augmented reality game on the Quest, according to the VR Institute of Health and Exercise. It’s a great exercise for your core, arms, shoulders, and general cardio. Strength, speed, and consecutive dodges are among the game’s stats. Platforms: Rift Eye, Eye Quest Samsung Live! Cost: €9.99 Dance Central: You can dance alone or with virtual friends, you meet in a nightclub with Dance Central, one of the top VR games. While practicing or learning some great hip-hop routines, you can get some wonderful low-intensity, full-body aerobic exercise. The app includes a calorie counter and 32 songs ranging from all-time favorites to current pop hits. The choice of music is limited and the game will not provide intensive practice. Platforms: Oculus Rift, Oculus Rift S, Oculus Quest Cost: US$18.63 Beat Saber Beat Saber is the most classic VR fitness game among the best VR games. When a stream of color-coded boxes begins, your controllers turn into two lightsabers and you can carve boxes to the beat of electronic and pop music, avoiding obstacles by jumping sideways or crouching. As you progress to the Expert level, the number of boxes increases and your training becomes more intense. What really makes Beat Saber special is the huge community that has developed hundreds of unofficial custom cards and songs over the past few years. Platforms: Oculus Quest, Microsoft Windows, Playstation 4 Cost: €29.99 BoxVR: BoxVR is a virtual boxing exercise that tracks your punches and undercuts while listening to a chosen music. The focus of the game is to hit pink and blue orbs that fly your way while dodging boundaries by crouching or dodging targets left and right. It’s a fitness tool that combines great cardio exercise with an athletic program that emphasizes consistency and injury prevention. BoxVR includes a calorie counter and coaching sessions from various trainers. Platforms: Oculus Quest, Microsoft Windows, Playstation 4 Cost: €14.99 Racket rage: Racket Fury is an arcade-style table tennis game with realistic physics ranging from low to medium intensity. When it comes to insanely powerful shots, the low barrier to entry and motion controllers that weigh less than ping pong paddles can be extremely forgiving. Racket Fury is a realistic and entertaining table tennis game. The game also has some incredible mechanics that sometimes make you forget you’re in augmented reality. Platform: Playstation 4, Microsoft Windows Price: $19.99 Super hot VR: Sucker punches, maims and shoots red polygonal humanoids in Superhot VR, a first-person shooter. Slow downtime will attack the core and legs by firing slow-mo from gunfire, while hand-to-hand combat puts the upper body at the center of the action. Superhot VR is similar to walking at a moderate speed, according to the VR Institute of Health and Exercise. Platforms: Oculus Rift, HTC Vive and PlayStation VR Cost: €29.99 Knockout competition: Among the best VR games, Knockout League is a virtual reality boxing game that will have you fighting your way into a sweaty workout. You fight against 9 opponents for Golden Gloves and also do cardio and fitness exercises. You can train your whole body for hours by playing Grudge Match, Reflex Alley, Focus Mitt Training and Speed ​​Bag. To increase fat burning, use room scales and move with your opponent while punching and weaving. Platforms: HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, Windows Mixed Reality and PlayStation VR Price: €19.99 You can do great exercises and burn a lot of calories by playing Virtual Reality Games. As you can see, each game has a different difficulty and fun. It’s also a game-changer for those who struggle to stay motivated when it comes to hitting the gym regularly. According to research conducted by the Virtual Reality Institute of Health and Exercise, playing virtual reality exercise games can burn more calories than typical fitness equipment. So don’t be afraid to give these games a shot and enjoy your practice.

Share this article Do that thing to share

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.analyticsinsight.net/exercise-alert-top-7-virtual-reality-games-might-deceive-you/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos