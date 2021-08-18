



The Dodgers’ tentative training schedule for 2022 includes 33 games in 32 days, starting against the cubs in Mesa, Arizona and ending with the Freeway Series ending at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. Major League Baseball revealed its full training schedule for the spring of 2022 on Wednesday, with each team starting on Saturday, February 26, in either the Cactus League in Arizona or the Grapefruit League in Florida. Sloan Park in Mesa is the site of the Dodgers’ first spring game, on the road against the Cubs, and a solid day out for baseball and Italian beef lovers. The Dodgers’ first home game is Sunday, February 27 against the Padres, one of 17 games for Los Angeles at Camelback Ranch. Fifteen of those are Dodgers home games, plus two road games against the White socks (March 10 and March 19), with whom the Dodgers share the facility. The 15 teams in the Cactus League are relatively close together so it doesn’t take very long to get from one park to another in the greater Phoenix area. But if you’re looking for a trip to watch Dodgers games with minimal travel, the club plays five games at Camelback Ranch over a six-day period from March 7-12. Unlike this season, when COVID-19 protocols eliminated split-squad games, two games in one day are back for 2021. The Dodgers have three such days on the schedule: March 5 against the White Sox and with the Rangers March 13 at Cleveland and the Padres, and March 21 at the Reds and Rockies. Two days off, March 8 and March 16, mean that for the Arizona portion of the schedule, the Dodgers will play 30 games in 29 days, culminating in a home game against the Reds at Camelback Ranch on March 26. The annual Freeway Series against the Angels starts on Sunday, March 27 with the first game in Anaheim and the last two games at Dodger Stadium. That leaves a day off before the opening day of the regular season, which is home to the Dodgers against the Rockies on Thursday, March 31. Spring 2022 Dodgers training schedule Date Opponent ball park City Date Opponent ball park City Sat 26 February cubs Sloan Park mesa sun 27 february Parents Camelback Ranch Glendale Mon 28 Feb sailors Camelback Ranch Glendale wed, mar. 1 As Hohokam Park mesa Wed, Mar 2 Rockies Camelback Ranch Glendale Thu 3 Mar brewers Maryvale Baseball Park phoenix Fri 4 Mar Royals Camelback Ranch Glendale Sat 5 Mar White socks Camelback Ranch Glendale Sat 5 Mar rangers Surprise Stadium Surprise Sun 6 Mar angels Diablo Stadium tempeh Mon 7 Mar Cleveland Camelback Ranch Glendale Wed Mar 8 FROM Wed, Mar 9 As Camelback Ranch Glendale Thu, Mar 10 White socks* Camelback Ranch Glendale Fri 11 Mar giants Camelback Ranch Glendale Sat 12 Mar diamond backs Camelback Ranch Glendale Sun 13 Mar Cleveland Goodyear Ball Park Good year Sun 13 Mar Parents Sports complex Peoria Peoria Mon 14 Mar sailors Sports complex Peoria Peoria Wed, Mar 15 cubs Camelback Ranch Glendale Wed 16 Mar FROM Thu 17 Mar brewers Camelback Ranch Glendale Fri 18 Mar diamond backs Salt River Fields Scottsdale Sat 19 Mar White socks* Camelback Ranch Glendale Sun 20 Mar angels Camelback Ranch Glendale Mon 21 Mar red Goodyear Ball Park Good year Mon 21 Mar Rockies Salt River Fields Scottsdale Wed Mar 22 rangers Camelback Ranch Glendale Wed Mar 23 giants Scottsdale Stadium Scottsdale Thu 24 Mar Royals Surprise Stadium Surprise Fri 25 Mar cubs Camelback Ranch Glendale Sat 26 Mar red Camelback Ranch Glendale Sun 27 Mar angels Angel Stadium Anaheim Mon 28 Mar angels Dodger Stadium The Angels Wed Mar 29 angels Dodger Stadium The Angels *White Sox home game at Camelback Ranch

