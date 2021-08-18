Tennis Best bets for August 18

The app is back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to get real-time player news, mobile alerts and follow your favorite players. In addition, you can now view items and player cards. Get it here!

The North American hard court swing continues this week in Cincinnati as we head into our second Masters 1000 in as many weeks. This tournament offers a bundle of prize money and ranking points, and will also serve as the primary warm-up for the US Open in two weeks. Let’s make a few choices, with a lot of fun that will surely follow.

Frances Tiafoe (+105) vs. Diego Schwartzman (-125)

Every year around this time we start to see some of the best tennis Diego Schwartzman has to offer. Although he has had the most wins on clay, he almost always puts in a stellar performance at the US Open and the tournaments that precede it. Last year, his late season push got him into the ATP Finals.

Well, that couldn’t be further from the truth this year. The Argentine No. 1 has gone into a bit of a slump, falling early in the Olympics, forfeiting three match points against Roberto Bautista-Agut last week and looking unconvincing in a win over out-of-form Dan Evans on Tuesday.

Schwartzman’s backhand doesn’t seem to be the winners we’re used to, and he seems to lack speed on his forehand. He really struggled when Evans started taking the pace of the ball with his signature slice, and I believe Tiafoe, who is strong in playing the slice, can execute that same plan.

The American has had quite a run lately, even with a loss in qualifying last week. I think his aggression, variety and willingness to get to the net should stop Schwartzman from getting into a rhythm and help him succeed where Evans couldn’t when he tried to close out Tuesday’s game.

Edge: Tiafoe +105

Sebastian Korda (+242) vs. Stefanos Tsitsipas (-313)

While Tiafoe is finalizing the mold, the same can’t be said about Korda. The American, who was the talk of the town during his run at Wimbledon, just hasn’t looked the same since an easy third-round elimination from Dan Evans there. He infamously forfeited several chances in the fifth set the next round to serve it out to Khachanov again, and from then on there was a lackluster display in Washington and an inconclusive win over Laslo Djere.

While Korda has the skills, drive, and work ethic to make it to the top 15 in this game, he goes through a sort of rut common to younger players after experiencing a meteoric rise. After working so hard to get into the top 100 and then the top 50, he just runs into a wall.

When he saw Korda beat Djere, he didn’t seem as comfortable or as confident. While I’m optimistic about his long-term vision, I don’t believe he’s playing his very best tennis right now. That will hurt when you face Tsitsipas, who rightfully labeled Reilly Opelka as the second best player in the game right now, after Novak Djokovic. His ground lines were clear and he executed his game plans to perfection. I’d love to use Korda to cover 5.5 games or so, but this rule is a bit outrageous.

Edge: Tsitsipas -3.5 Games

