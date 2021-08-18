Daily announcements for Thursday, August 19, 2021

Office news:

To celebrate Free Comics Day, every student who visits the library’s media center this week will receive at least 3 comics while supplies last. Students who view a graphic novel from the library’s recently expanded graphic novel section can take home 10 or more free comics. Free comic titles include Batman, X-Men, Spider-Man, Venom, Avengers, Doctor Strange, Blade Runner, Star Wars, The Tick, Doctor Who, Stranger Things and many more. Visit the library today to take advantage of this great deal. The Trinity Library is located on the 2nd floor of the Old Trinity Hall.

A small airport company looking for Trinity seniors (or juniors if they have a car) who may want some part time work after school. Work 3pm-6pm, 2-5 days a week $15 hours, goes to $16 after 45 days. See Ms. Durbin in Academic Services for more info.

The first-year academic convocation is tonight, Thursday 19 August at 19.00

This is the official kick-off of your class in the academic life of the school. All freshmen and their parents are expected to attend.

freshmenwill gather in SteinhauserGymnasium.

studentsmust be dropped off in the AlumniHallcafeteria by 6:40 PM ,dressed in jacket and tie.

Do you want to earn some extra money? Check out our Job Postings slide on the TVs around campus or meet Ms. Durbin in Academic Services for more info.

Home news:

Activities:

The Culinary Club will hold an informational meeting for all new and current members at Tuesday in classroom Mrs. Kiefers, F337, upon discharge. The meeting should last about 20 minutes. If you plan to join this club but are unable to attend the meeting, please email Kathy Kiefer [email protected] or Rachel Hall [email protected]

Are you interested in flying, airplanes and flight simulators? Then you can consider joining the Tim’s Flying Club. The club will meet on the 2nd and 4e Tuesday of every month. If you are interested, please sign up with Mr. CM by signing up on Remind. To join the club, message @TIMS2122 to 8010. The club will meet after school at F332 from 3:00 PM to 4:00 PM. The first meeting is on Tuesday.

Do you know that most of the things around us have to do with electronics? If you would like to gain more insight into this topic, please register with Mr. CM by signing up with Remind. To sign up, text @THSEL2122 to 8010. This club includes hands-on activities such as soldering, desoldering components, assembling small circuits for various applications while learning some basics of electricity and electronics. The club will meet on the 2nd and 4e Thursday of each month, from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m., in room F332. The first club meeting is on September 9th.

First video game club meeting tomorrow at 2 p.m. in F338 with Mr. Sobczyk.

Want to learn a new game this year? Then join the cricket club. No prior knowledge of the game is required. This game is played in the Shamrock hall or outside, after school on the 1NS and 3rd Thursday of every month. You can register via Remind.

To sign up, text the message @CRIC2122 to the number 8010.

For more information, please meet Mr CM in room F332. The first meeting continues September 2nd.

Attention Trinity Quick Recall members and academic teams: There will be a meeting for RETURNING players on Tuesday in mr. Amick’s room, F331. Plan to attend or visit Mr. Amick in advance for information. The meeting ends at 3:30 PM.

Anyone interested in joining the rapid recall team, including freshmen, sophomores, or juniors, the NEW PLAYER meeting will be tuesday 31 august in mr. Amick’s room, F331. The new players meeting is from 3-3:30.

Students, if you think a career in architecture, engineering or construction work is possible in your future, the ACE is for you. What is ACE? The ACE mentoring program offers students the opportunity to collaborate and learn from design and construction professionals. Experts share advice and valuable skills on what it takes to be successful. You will also complete a concrete project and have the chance to make good contacts and earn scholarship money at the end of the process. If you would like to learn more about ACE, please visit Mr. Chittissery (CM) in F332. The students who were in the program last year must also reaffirm their interest by reapplying.

Sign up with mr. CM by logging into Remind. To join the club, message @THSACE2122 to 81010. The club meets on select Wednesdays, beginning on 1st of September.

If you are interested in table tennis or ping pong, consider joining the Ping Pong Club. Sign up with mr. CM by logging into Remind. To join the club, message @THSPP2122 to 81010. For more information, meet Mr.CM in room F332.

The club meets on the 1NS and 3rd Tuesday of each month, after school in the Convocation Hall from 3:00 PM – 4:00 PM. The first meeting is on September 7.

The first chess meeting will be Today in S156 at 3 p.m.

The first Ultimate Uno Club meeting is next Wednesday, 3-4 in F346. Drop by if you can for some exciting, competitive Uno action. Everyone is welcome, but especially wildcards. See you next Wednesday in F346.

Welcome back, Clovers! The Speech and Debate team holds its first informational meeting Today in Mrs Zuccaros room F233 after school. If you’re interested in acting, broadcasting, current affairs, poetry, debating and much more, this team is for you! Join the oldest extracurricular activity in the state with the award-winning Speech & Debate Rocks. Everyone is welcome to participate, no experience is necessary. Can’t attend the meeting? Email Ms. Zuccaro at [email protected] for more information.

Attention SENIORS:

The Senior Flag Corps is a special group of seniors who represent the school by participating in the pre-game Flag Ceremony held at home Trinity Football games. The Flag Corps is committed to upholding the dignity of these ceremonies, and they are widely appreciated by both home and visiting fans. Their work has been copied and used elsewhere in many high school stadiums.

As a member of the Senior Flag Corps, you meet about half an hour before each home football game, lower the American flag, fold it and take it to the home side of the stands. Then you return to the visitors side. Once the 2 soccer teams have cleared the field, the ceremony begins. Some honorary members are announced and members of the Trinity choir begin to sing God Bless America. At this point, walk to the center of the field and receive the honorees’ flag, and carry it to the flagpole, where you strap it on and turn the crank to raise the flag while everyone else sings the Star Spangled Banner. That’s it, then you can return to the student section and cheer for our football ROCKS!

The current football schedule can be found on trinityrocks.com. From now on our home games are on August 20, September 3, 10 and October 15, 22. We will also participate in tournaments scheduled at Marshall Stadium.

Even if you can’t make all the games, you are welcome to join!!

If this sounds like something you’d like to participate in (and add to your resume!!), email Ms Mason at [email protected] or get in touch with Ms Mason at the Technology Center ASAP at the lower floor of Trinity Hall. possible! You can come during the counseling or before or after school.

dr. Jeykl and Mr. Hyde coming this fall! If you are interested in being on stage or behind the scenes of Trinity Theater, go to www.trinitydota.com for all the details!

Trinity ESports (Rocket League, FIFA and Madden) obligated parent/player meeting Monday, 6-8 pm in the cafeteria. Contact [email protected] for more information.

Anyone interested in participating in KYA/KUNA this year, take note. We have our first meeting on tuesday 31 august right after school in room F240. For questions, please contact Mr. Mata

Please note: anyone who wants to join Drum Line this year, come to our first meeting Today after school in the convocation hall.

Questions can be directed to Mr. Mata (F240), [email protected]

Athletics:

All students interested in Trinity Fall Baseball training must attend a meeting at: Tuesday at 3:30 PM at the baseball stadium (350 Ten Pin Lane).

ATTENTION ALL FISHING: FISHING TEAM MEETING

A mandatory fisherman/parent meeting will be held at Shamrock Hall on August 31th from 6:30 pm to 8:00 pm. The purpose of this meeting is to introduce new anglers and their parents to the Trinity Bass Fishing Program, review the program’s expectations and requirements, share trap practices, casting competition, and tournament schedule, as well as a Q&A. answer session.

Be quick and remember that masks are required to participate. Looking forward to seeing everyone soon! Coach Hunt

Student tickets for the Varsity Football Home Opener vs Carmel

Join the White Out and be here for the varsity soccer game against Carmel, Friday evening at 7:30 hours at Marshall Stadium.

ADVANCE STUDENT TICKETS cost $5.00 and can be purchased digitally through Go Fan, or at the Trinity Athletics Office before school, during lunch or after school. Limit (1) student card per Trinity student. (You have to buy your own ticket, don’t send mom or dad to buy it).

Act Now – Buy your presale ticket to save money (tickets are $8.00 at the gate on Friday night) and avoid standing in long queues on Friday night.