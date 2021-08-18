Oakland Athletics ace Chris Bassitt suffered a fractured cheek from a line drive; sight unaffected

Oakland Athletics ace Chris Bassitt suffered a right cheek fracture requiring surgery when he was hit in the head by a line drive during Tuesday’s game, the team said in a release on Wednesday.

Along with a displaced tripod fracture in his right cheek, meaning three different bones, Bassitt suffered two lacerations to the face that required stitches. The athletics said Bassitt’s vision is normal and no other eye or head injuries were found. He was released from a Chicago hospital on Tuesday evening.

“We are grateful to the White Sox, their medical staff, and Rush’s doctors and nurses [University Medical Center] for their excellent care,” the Athletics said in the release. “We will have more information about Chris as it becomes available.”

Bassitt also sent out a tweet thanking him and saying he “can’t wait to get back!”

From the bottom of my heart I want the @White socks and @Athletics employees, front offices and owners. The support my family and I have received has been overwhelming. I would also like to thank Rush University Medical Center and their staff. God is good. I can’t wait to go back! Chris Bassitt (@C_Bass419) August 18, 2021

The experienced right-hander has shown no signs of a concussion and a scan of his brain was normal, although Bassitt cannot remember everything that happened during the ordeal.

A’s athletic trainer Nick Paparesta said the pitcher is “very good-tempered and doing well” a day later, even with his right eye still swollen closed.

“We are all incredibly grateful that Chris is doing as well as he is now. It was terrible to see,” said general manager David Forst. “Also for our players and our staff to be there on the field. We think about everything the team went through last night.

“Chris had incredible care from the moment Nick reached him on the mound in front of everyone in the stadium, the ambulance and the hospital. We are very grateful for the care he received. But also very aware that Chris and everyone else has been through something pretty traumatic here.”

Forst said it was too early to guess whether Bassitt will pitch again this season or how long it could be before he recovers. Six weeks is a typical healing time for such an injury, according to Paparesta. If all goes well during a consultation Monday with plastic surgeon Dr. Peter Revenaugh, Bassitt’s procedure could be done as early as Tuesday.

If the bones are out of place, they need to be put back in the correct positions, Paparesta said.

“The doctor said that once he’s had the surgery, after about a week to 10 days, we’ll kind of see how he’s doing and start giving him some physical activity and kind of seeing how his body reacts to it and how he’s feeling. feels,” Paparesta said. “We currently look about a week at a time after surgery is done. The other thing we need to be aware of is that the surgery is going as planned and it’s the surgery we’re expecting. in there things can change.”

Bassitt was ejected in the second inning after being hit by a ball that came off the bat at 100.1 mph from Chicago White Sox midfielder Brian Goodwin. Athletics manager Bob Melvin said Bassitt never lost consciousness.

Bassitt’s agents at Meister Sports have released a statement thanking everyone for their “incredible outpouring of love and support” following the injury.

“Chris will be better than ever and will soon be back doing what he loves, and thanks everyone for their prayers and support,” the statement said. “Things like this remind us that in most ways we are of one heart and one mind.”

Bassitt, 32, is 12-4 this season with a 3.22 ERA, earning his first All-Star roster. The Athletics are tied with the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox for the two wildcard spots in the American League.

The Athletics called on Paul Blackburn to take Bassitt’s place on the roster, and the righthander was set to start on Wednesday, while the other starters were pushed back a day.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.