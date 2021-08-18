Dravid reapplies for NBA main position





Former India captain Rahul Dravid has re-applied for the position of Head of Cricket at the National Cricket Academy, a development that should put an end to speculation that he would replace Ravi Shastri as senior national side’s head coach after the T20 World Championship in November. BCCI had to invite applications since Dravid’s two-year contract ended. Under the new constitution, there is no provision for extension and the recruitment process has to start again. Yes, Rahul has re-applied for the position of Head of Cricket. You don’t have to be a genius to guess that he will continue after the tremendous work he has done to change the face of NCA, which is now truly a center of excellence,” said a senior BCCI source familiar with development under conditions of anonymity. In fact, apart from Rahul, there are no other prominent names of stature who have applied for the position as of now. Term extended It is learned that the BCCI has decided to extend the application deadline by a few more days to ensure that interested candidates have sufficient time to apply. The BCCI top brass has decided to extend the deadline from August 15 by a few more days. When Rahul is up in arms, everyone knows there is little point in applying for the position, the source added.

