Don’t say it out loud, but the Steamboat boys tennis team has potential





Steamboat Springs High School tennis player Gabe Gray makes a lunge to reach the ball during a 2020 game at the Steamboat Tennis and Pickleball Center. Gray is this year’s team captain, leading a talented group of Sailors tennis players. (Photo by Shelby Reardon)

Steamboat Springs High School boys tennis coach Bill Conway doesn’t want to use the word potential and considers it a kiss of death. Whether he mumbles it out loud or not, it’s there. I consider the word potential a dirty word in sports, he said. What I want to say about this team is that it has the best work ethic I’ve ever seen in any of our teams. Conway, who is taking over the team after a year off, said this team is the most talented he’s seen in ages. The Sailors boys’ tennis team returns for most of last year’s athletes, and many have been participating in the Steamboat Tennis programs for years. It’s nice because 80% of this team has made it through our junior program, so they’ve been training all year round and doing stuff like that, Conway said. It doesn’t teach tennis; it teaches tennis. Since Conway will spend less time teaching the basics, Hell will spend more time teaching tennis. Even the freshmen, who are new to the varsity team, are at least familiar with Conway and each other, so they are in a great position to do well in their freshman year. The team has had mild success over the past two seasons, with freshmen Gabe Gray and Xander Dalke qualifying for state as No. 2 doubles partners in 2019. Last year No. 1 singles player Nash Whittington nearly qualified for state. As a senior you hope to get into the same number 1 slot this year. I want to bring it to a good end this year. That’s my main goal now, Whittington said. No matter who aspires to state, Aspen will probably be Steamboats’ biggest barrier. The skiers have been the most competitive team in the region year after year, pushing the sailors to give their best. After playing doubles for a few years, Gray is the No. 2 in singles and became captain of the team. He is vocal. He’s just one of those people everyone listens to, Whittington said. Dalke said Gray is good at getting everyone to do what they have to do. Dalke is fighting for the number 3 singles spot, which is very competitive. Whoever earns that, determines the double pairs. That’s also my goal is to make it happen, he said. I also want to play singles, and they can be mutually exclusive. Echoing what Conway said about team strength, both Dalke and Whittington said what makes them good players is their work ethic. Dalke thinks his consistency has improved across the board simply because of the amount of time he’s put into the sport over the years. As for what makes Whittington a calm and collected top singles player, practice should be #1, he said. To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email [email protected] or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.steamboatpilot.com/sports/dont-say-it-out-loud-but-the-steamboat-boys-tennis-team-has-potential/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos