Something for everyone at Northern Colorado Senior Centers





Annie Lindgren North forty news There are many great senior centers in Northern Colorado that offer various activities and services for local seniors. Here’s a sample. Chison Senior Center Where: 700 E. 4th Street, Loveland, CO 80537; (970) 962-2783 When (hours still limited): Monday 8:30 AM – 3:30 PM, Tuesday through Friday 8:30 AM – 1:00 PM, Closed Saturday and Sunday Chilson Senior Center offers billiards, SilverSneakers classes (offered virtual), table tennis, pickleball, and senior volleyball. For these activities you can call, visit us or schedule online. America’s Volunteer Lunches are on Mondays and Fridays. Other senior activities and day trips are available. Visit their website for the full program,https://www.lovgov.org/services/parks-recreation/chilson-senior-center. Estes Park Senior Center, Inc. Where: 1760 Olympian Lane, Estes Park, CO 80517; (970) 581-2195 When: Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Tuesday 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM MedX hosts Tri-Fit classes three days a week, free to Senior Center, MedX, Renew Active, and Silver Sneakers members. Yoga/balance class takes place twice a week at the request of instructors. There are weekly meetings for Mahjong, Trivia and Bridge. Games, crafts and other activities are also on the agenda. Takeaway is available by reservation only and can be taken home or eaten downtown. For more information on days and times, visit https://estesparkseniors.org. Fort Collins Senior Center Where: 1200 Raintree Drive, Fort Collins, CO 80526; (970) 221-6644 When: Monday to Thursday 6:00 AM – 7:00 PM, Friday 6:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Saturday and Sunday closed The Fort Collins Senior Center offers adults the opportunity to access and participate in recreational opportunities, stay active, and socialize. The Senior Center’s diverse program selection includes travel, outdoor adventure, special events, fitness, arts, and more. The Senior Center is open to all adults, but specializes in programs for adults 50 and older. For more information, visit https://www.fcgov.com/recreation/senior-center/. Other clubs and organizations through the Fort Collins Senior Center: Friends of the Fort Collins Senior Center is a private 501c3 not-for-profit organization. The group supports and enhances the use and enjoyment of the Fort Collins Senior Center through public relations, socializing, fundraising and advocacy. The meetings are four times a year. Annual membership fee is $10; For more information, please contact [email protected] Older Gay Lesbian Bisexual Transgender+ (OGLBT+). Join the social networking group for monthly meetings. Meetings take place to plan future events and activities. For more information, please contact Ashley Ruffer at [email protected] The Senior Advisory Council advises the City Council on issues relating to older adults, composed of individuals of all ages who are concerned about the aging members of the community. The board consists of nine members, appointed by the municipal council. The Senior Advisory Board meets every second Wednesday of the month at 11:30 am. Guests are welcome. Wellington Senior Resource Center Where: 3800 Wilson Avenue, Wellington, CO 80549; (970) 817-2293 When: Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Wellington Senior Center serves lunch at noon three days a week, with meals provided by the Volunteers of America Senior Nutrition Program. Reservations are made a day in advance by calling 970-472-9630, with home meals also available. Free transportation services offered to people within a 15-mile radius can also help with groceries, mail, and prescription pick-ups. Activities include crafts, day trips, potlucks, games such as cards and bingo, a country western band, exercise class, chair massage and blood pressure checks. For more information, visit http://www.townofwellington.com/171/Senior-Resource-Center. Windsor’s Active Adults Program Where: Community Recreation Center, 250 N. 11th St. Windsor, CO 80550; 970-674-3500 When: Monday to Friday from 5 a.m. – 9 p.m., Saturday from 8 a.m. – 7 p.m., Sunday from 12 noon – 6 p.m. The Active Adult program offers activities, excursions, day trips and special events for older adults 55 and older in the community. Walk-in activities offered weekly include basketball and pickleball. Lunch is served during the week through the Friendly Fork Cafe on 250 North 11th St, and reservations can be made by calling 970-647-3500. Blood pressure tests, Shootin’ Pool and Coffee Club take place weekly. The Senior Lounge is a great place to gather for cards, games, reading or hanging out. For more information, visit https://www.recreationliveshere.com/163/Active-Adults. Greeley Active Adult Center Where: 1010 6th Street, Greeley, CO 80631; 970-350-9440 When: Monday to Friday 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM The Greeley Active Adult Center offers a variety of opportunities, so being active can be a way of life. Adults 50 and older can join in and socialize at the center. Drop-in programs include card games, bunco, cornhole, billiards, shuffleboard, scrabble, mahjong, knitting, computer lab, and more. In addition, a wide variety of fitness programs and sports are available, as well as special events. They also offer lunches and day trips. For the schedule and details, visit https://greeleyrec.com/active-adult-center/. Did you like what you just read? Show your support for local journalism by helping us do more of it. It’s a kind and simple gesture that will help us keep bringing these kinds of stories to you. Click to donate Northern Colorado LiveMarket

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://northfortynews.com/category/life-in-noco/something-for-everyone-at-northern-colorado-senior-centers/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos