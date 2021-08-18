Mark Stoneman: Surrey batsman joins Middlesex on three-year deal | Cricket News





Surrey opener Mark Stoneman signs a three-year deal with London rivals Middlesex; The 34-year-old will be loaned to Lord’s for the remainder of the season before making a permanent move; Stoneman played 11 Tests for England between 2017 and 2018, scoring five half-centuries







Mark Stoneman has left Surrey to join London rivals Middlesex on a three-year deal Surrey batsman Mark Stoneman has joined London rivals Middlesex on a three-year deal. The 34-year-old opener – who turned 50 in 11 Tests for England between August 2017 and June 2018 – will be loaned to Lord’s for the remainder of the season before making the transfer a permanent move. Stoneman has spent the past five seasons in Surrey, signing for the 2017 campaign for The Kia Oval side from his home country of Durham. The southpaw said: “I’m very excited to be joining Middlesex. Playing at Lord’s is always an amazing privilege and I’m delighted it will be my home for the next three years. “We have an exciting young squad and I hope I can help us make silverware in the coming seasons.” Stoneman has scored more than 16,000 runs in his career to date. Stoneman has scored 24 hundreds, 61 fifties and 11,759 runs in his 204 first-class matches to date and also managed nearly 4,500 runs in 168 matches in List A and T20 cricket. The batsman’s seventh List A hundred came on Tuesday when he hit 117 in Surrey’s defeat to Durham in the Royal London Cup semi-final at Emirates Riverside. Middlesex head coach Stuart Law said: “After signing Mark for a three-year term, we look forward to welcoming him to the Middlesex family. “Mark brings a wealth of cricket experience and it will be great to use that experience to advance our young batsmen. “A tough, no-nonsense guy who will form an accomplished opening partnership with Sam Robson at the top of the order. We look forward to working with him for years to come. “This is an important asset for us as we build a team for future success here at Middlesex, and it won’t be the last addition we make for next season. There will be more to come in the coming weeks.”

