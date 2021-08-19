Evaluating Chances to Land 4 Star Jaylon Guilbeau





Earlier this week, the Texas A&M Football team snuck into the top-3 for an elite 2022 cornerback prospect. That prospect is Jaylon Guilbeau, a top 100 player in the 2022 class and 247Sports’ 13th-ranked cornerback prospect. Jimbo Fisher has already hit the secondary hard in the 2022 cycle, with four commits. These commits include S Bryce Anderson, CB Bobby Taylor, S Jarred Kerr, and ATH Deyon “Smoke” Bouie. Bringing in Guilbeau could make things interesting within Texas A&M’s roster. Guilbeau was committed to Texas for more than a year and a half, making him the Longhorns’ longest-running commit in their 2022 class before retiring in July. The Texas A&M Football team became one of two favorites after Guilbeau’s withdrawal from Texas Fortunately for Texas A&M, their program is in the works for just about every high-end recruiting opportunity in the state of Texas. Jaylon Guilbeau was no exception. Immediately after being knocked out of Texas, two teams emerged as favorites to bring back Port Arther’s defenses. Those teams are TCU and Texas A&M. Guilbeau visited TCU in January and would later make an unofficial visit to Aggieland in June. He was due to visit again in July. Shortly after, he would dissolve Texas and release a new top three schools. That happened earlier this week via Hayes Fawcett’s Twitter account. BREAKING: Four-Star CB Jaylon Guilbeau Has 3️ Schools, He Says @On3Recruits The 6’0 175 CB from Port Arthur, TX is ranked as a Top 90 player in the class of 2022 Where should he go? pic.twitter.com/LQiBLWAApE — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) August 14, 2021 Those schools in his top three weren’t surprising, though they still gave Texas A&M Football fans a boost of confidence. The list includes the Texas Longhorns, where he was originally shot, the TCU Horned Frogs, and the Texas A&M Aggies, marking the start of another three-school recruiting battle across the state. Guilbeau hasn’t leaked much information about his plans, so the only direction to take here are the predictions from 247Sports. So far, it appears that TCU is somewhat favored over Texas A&M, as there are two predictions that the cornerback will land in Fort Worth. The other prediction remains with the Texas Longhorns. That said, 247Sports’ crystal ball predictions are far from reliable. The Aggies are still in this and, barring new information, should be considered the second favorite. Some even consider Texas A&M to be the frontrunner right now. While A&M already has a few cornerback commits, Guilbeau would be a strong addition to the class. At 5-11.5 with a 6-2 wingspan, the Memorial High School defensive back is the ideal size for a corner. He is a physical defender willing to go in with receivers to make a game. He is a solid track athlete with room to build muscle to fit at SEC level. Like most Texas A&M players offered, Guilbeau’s offering sheet speaks for itself, with scholarships from Alabama, Georgia, Michigan, USC and a handful of other elite programs. The boy had the opportunity to play pretty much anywhere he wanted. It’s unclear when he’ll commit, but this could be a huge boost to complete Fisher’s 2022 class.

