Hillcrest tennis student athletes have game, ready to match in region game

Corner, corner, down the line.

The girls’ tennis team at Hillcrest High may know those words well as the players gear up for a new region under a new head coach.

Creighton Chun is a familiar face after first serving as an assistant tennis coach eight years ago and returning for the past few seasons. Now he has stepped into the lead position.

You practice how you play and you play the way you practice, he says. You hit it hard and try to put the point away.

Chun has been working with players when they contacted him for tryouts earlier this summer, he expects his team to be led by juniors Sownya Paritala and Lili Greenwood, along with senior captains Erin Zhang and Shay Minoughan.

They will try to do this without the Huskies having school tennis courts, as the school campus is under construction and plans do not require completion of the eight courts until the fall of 2022.

For the past few seasons they’ve used the Mountain View Parks and Antzak Parks courses for practice, and this season they’ve expanded to include Southwood Park. This means the team splits up so they all get court time, with Chun in one location and his assistant coach and brother, Chris, in another. His other assistant, Gary Daniels, oversees the administrative part of the team.

Tennis is a sport you want to play every day, Chun said.

Their home games have been absent in recent seasons; this year, nearby Cottonwood High graciously allows them to host a few home games against Cedar Valley and Stansbury when the Colts are on their way, he said.

Cottonwood is the only school nearby, as the new Huskies region extends west to Tooele and Stansbury high schools, southwest to Cedar Valley High at Eagle Mountain, south to Payson High, and east to Uintah High in Vernal, which is over three hours away.

“I’m confident our girls can compete with this new region,” he said, noting that Cedar Valley, Payson and Cottonwood had no state-eligible players last year, although he expects strong play from the number 1 Cottonwoods player.

Chun said Stansbury and Uintah had both graduated some of their state players and Tooele had one too, so they will have some recurring talent, but also looking for new athletes to fill those vacant roles.

Hillcrest, which finished seventh last year with one win in their highly competitive region, had graduated three seniors. However, this year’s team may also have new makeup, Chun said before the early August tryouts.

Combined with interest from incoming freshmen who may be on the team, a varsity player who was previously on the team is not expected to return. He’s not sure if this is because of the time involved in travelling, especially since many of the players are among the school’s top scientists in the International Baccalaureate Program, or if it’s because of other activities, such as the school prize commitment. -winning performing arts program.

Every game, except Cottonwood, would miss their fourth or eighth period of travel, and if we traveled to Vernal (on a Tuesday this fall), they would be gone all day. That’s a lot to miss, he said.

As Chun navigates the new region and finds jobs to practice, another new aspect of the season is not only the top two singles or top two teams, but also a third division, which would produce the best JV players.

Chun is not new to the sport.

He started playing tennis at age five in Salem, Oregon and teamed up to play doubles in the 10 and under age groups. His interest expanded into other sports and he played on the All-Star Little League team.

At Roy (Utah) High School, Chun played football, baseball, and wrestled and competed in state tennis.

I could have run too, but it was too much, he said, although he also did martial arts.

Chun took a break from sports while studying economics and Chinese at the University of Utah and worked as a mortgage broker. Then he started getting back into it when he helped his cousin and the team coach in youth football.

During peewee, our teams were always champions, undefeated champions, he said. We beat the Brightons, we beat the Easts, we beat the Binghams.

He later became an assistant coach for some of those same guys on the Hillcrests football team for two years, between two years as an assistant tennis coach for his niece and her team.

Before COVID-19, Chun worked at his father’s engineering firm, was a long-term substitute teacher at Hillcrest and, with his brother Chris, was the girls’ and boys’ tennis assistant under Robert James. James retired from coaching due to health reasons related to traveling in the new region.

Once I heard that we were going to the new region, I would tell Robert that I would help them all year round, but I am not going to travel to those places, but then he decided that he would not go, Chun said.

He insisted that he would not apply for the position of chief, despite being asked to do so.

Finally, Greg (Leavitt, the headmistress) said: It’s your job if you want to. The girls begged me and asked me, will you please coach? said Chun. I asked my brother; I needed him as my assistant. I said: I’m only going to do this if you’re willing to coach you too.

His brother replied: Let’s do it.