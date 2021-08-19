



EL SEGUNDO, California. Stringing up his skates and putting on his helmet gave 13-year-old Jose Gutierrez a unique kick. When I have my helmet on, I get an adrenaline rush and a lot of happiness, said Jose. What you need to know This year’s We Are All Kings Camp was led by Blake Bolden, Daryl Evans, Derek Armstrong and the Los Angeles Kings hockey development team

This camp was unique because it is intended to give more children access to the sport of hockey

The camp featured both on- and off-the-ice curricula, with a special guest appearance from Kings prospect Akil Thomas

This was the first inaugural We Are All Kings Camp, but it won’t be the last The young skater took a chance on the ice when he was about 4 years old and fell in love with watching and playing the sport of hockey. But what Jose quickly learned is that there aren’t many people at the rink to watch who really look like him. Honestly, you can’t really see it because of the helmets,” he said with a laugh. “But there aren’t many Hispanics playing hockey. In fact, not many minorities practice the sport as a whole, especially at the professional level in the National Hockey League. As of 2020, just over 5% of NHL players were black or people of color, according to reports from The Institute for Diversity and Ethics in Sport. It’s a statistic that, according to Courtney Ports, the hockey development manager for the Los Angeles Kings, has prompted teams to rethink how they’re promoting the game. This camp is different,” Ports said. “It’s a community focus and getting the game into the hands of kids who may not have had the chance before. This summer, the Kings launched their inaugural We Are All Kings Camp, which brought together 30 kids like Gutierrez to the Toyota Sports Performance Center to learn the basics of the game. While the group typically hosts camps for the development of higher-level hockey skills, Ports said this camp, run by Blake Bolden, the team’s scout and growth and inclusion specialist, was meant to bring the sport in a fun, more tangible way. By emphasizing fun on the ice, they hoped to make hockey more accessible to everyone. “For us, it was a goal to prove that hockey is for everyone, no matter where you come from or where you grow up,” said Ports. “There shouldn’t be any restrictions for anyone.”

It’s something that was important to the Kings, the kids and parents like Kristen Agnew, who brought her son Sterling to the camp. “When I was growing up, there were hardly any people of color on the ice,” Agnew said. “So it’s nice that he has intercourse here.” Agnew’s belief is that LA’s diversity should be fully reflected in its sports programs and teams. And while for young kids like Sterling, it’s been more about learning little lessons like “always get back up when you fall,” Jose left with a much bigger perspective. “If everyone joined in, everyone would forget the one color that plays more,” Jose said. “We would all have a lot more fun.” This year’s We Are All Kings Camp was the first of many to provide access to children who could one day help shape diversity and inclusion on the ice.

