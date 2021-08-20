Federal Commission Postpones Action on Umbrella Bonds Over Saints Refund Policy Concerns

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) – The Treasury Bond Commission postponed the action on 2 lines of credit for the Louisiana Superdome. Commissioners expressed concern about a Saints refund policy that would force season ticket holders to give up their spot if they fail to comply with the new vaccination requirements for entry to the Saints games.

The Caesars Superdome is in the midst of a $450 million renovation, paid for through state-issued bonds that are now held up.

The problem is that these professional sports organizations used to treat their fans as customers, but now they treat them more like commodities, said Attorney General Jeff Landry.

Bond commissioners are expressing concern about a refund policy on Saint tickets for those who don’t want to participate in the game, because they either haven’t been vaccinated, or are annoyed at being told to show papers before entering the Superdome.

If we have a vaccine or don’t have the vaccine, that’s no one’s business that’s between a person and that person, season ticket holder Dave Hill said.

The Saints say that if people don’t want to go to games this year, they have until 4 p.m. Tuesday to get their tickets back. But subscription holders who choose that option will lose their subscription and end up on a long waiting list again.

If they want them back. It may take several years.

I think they should respond to the same taxpayers, buy their tickets and rent suites and pay for their parking space, I don’t think it’s too much to ask, said bond commissioner and Senate chairman Page Cortez.

Due to concerns about restitution policy, the government bond commission has postponed action on two measures today. One would have provided a $2.86 million line of credit for the Superdome, another delayed measure would have extended a $25 million non-cash line of credit, raising concerns about potential disruptions in the dome renovation schedule.

This is an important project with a tight timeline and I don’t know what the ramifications will be, said bond commissioner Mathew Block.

Season ticket holder David Hill says he is in talks with the Saints about a possible refund, but he supports the bond commission’s 11-2 vote to delay action on the Superdome credit line.

It all comes down to the mighty dollar, organizations need to be kept in check, and if they pull the wallet, they might be able to do some things, Hill said.

The Saints say they’ve received 120 ticket refund requests, and thousands of calls from interested fans looking to purchase new available tickets, from season ticket holders who opt-out.

The LSED declined to comment on the vote. The case is expected to be brought up again next month.

As for the Saints, they say there will be free COVID vaccinations outside the Superdome on matchday Monday. They say any cardholder who gets a chance who hasn’t had one yet can come in the preseason.

