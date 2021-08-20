Clifford named after Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Watch List







19-8-2021 17:34:00 The prize is based on the player’s performance on and off the field

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. Penn State Red Shirt Senior Quarterback Sean Clifford has been named to the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award Watch List 2021, it was announced Thursday. The Golden Arm Award annually recognizes the best senior or upperclassman’s quarterback to graduate with their class. The semifinalists, finalists and award winner are selected by the distinguished Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Selection Committee, a group of prominent college football journalists, commentators, announcers and former players. Candidates are chosen based on the performance of players on and off the field. Sean Clifford Bio: Has played in 25 career games and made 20 starts.

Has 11 career games with two or more passing touchdowns, eight with three or more, and two with four or more.

Own 11 career games with multi-passing touchdown halves and eight games with multi-passing TD quarters.

Has thrown at least 250 passing yards and three passing touchdowns in five career games.

Has four career touchdown passes of 70 or more yards.

Completed 63 career passes of 20 or more yards.

Is one of 11 Penn State players to have total offense of 5,000 yards and one of 12 quarterbacks to have eclipsed 4,000 passing yards in career.

Sit as the current all-time leader at Penn State with an efficiency score of 146.8.

Ranked second all-time at Penn State in percentage completion (0.600), third in yards per attempt (8.2), fourth in touchdown percentage (7.11), fifth in passing touchdowns (41), 11th in passing yardage (4.732) and completions (346), 12th in attempts (577) and tied for 14th in yards per completion (13.7).

Is fifth in school history for 300-yard passing games (3) and tied for seventh for 200-yard games (11).

Among Penn State quarterbacks, it is third all-time at PSU in rushing yardage (734) and tied for eighth in hasty touchdowns (8).

Is seventh all-time in program history in total yards (5,466) and eighth in touchdowns responsible for (49). Penn State Football Preseason Honors/Watch Lists

Jaquan Brisker : Bednarik Award, Jim Thorpe Award, Nagurski Trophy, Reese’s Senior Bowl

Ellis Brooks : Reese’s Senior Bowl

Sean Clifford : Allstate Good Works Team nominee, Wuerffel Trophy, Manning Award, Johnny Unitas Golden Arm, Reese’s Senior Bowl

Noah Cain : Doak Walker Award

Tariq Castro Fields : Reese’s Senior Bowl

Jahan Dotson : Maxwell Award, Biletnikoff Award, Big Ten Player to Watch, Paul Hornung Award, Reese’s Senior Bowl

Arnold Ebiketie : Reese’s Senior Bowl

James Franklin : Dodd Trophy

Keyvone Lee : Doak Walker Award

John Lovett : Doak Walker Award

Jesse Luketa : Butkus Award, Reese’s Senior Bowl

Mike Miranda : Outland Trophy, Reese’s Senior Bowl

PJ Mustipher : Rotary Lombardi Award, Lott IMPACT Trophy, Reese’s Senior Bowl

Brandon Smith : Butkus Award

Brenton Strange : Mackey Award

Christ Stoll: Patrick Mannelli Award

Rasheed Walker : Outland Trophy, Rotary Lombardi Award

Parker Washington : Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Penn State’s September 4 season opener in Wisconsin begins at noon on FOX. The Nittany Lions return to Beaver Stadium against Ball State on September 11, at 3:30 p.m. ET on FS1. Penn State’s 2021 schedule with updated kick times and TV designations can be found here: https://bit.ly/3fVFuhc. For information on Nittany Lion Club membership and ticket information for the 2021 Penn State Football season presented by PSECU, as well as club seating at Beaver Stadium, fans can visit www.PSUnrivaled.com, or call 1-800-NITTANY on weekdays from 9 a.m. – 16.00 hours The 2021 Penn State Football season is presented by PSECU.

