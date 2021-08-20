Sports
Athletics vs. White Sox – Game Recap – August 19, 2021
CHICAGO — Matt Olson hit a leading two-run homerun, Matt Chapman added a solo shot and the Oakland Athletics assembled on Thursday to beat the Chicago White Sox 5-4.
Sean Murphy also homered when the Ashes avoided a sweep in their four-game series with AL Central-leading Chicago. Oakland ended a four-game slip and kept its hold on the second AL wildcard spot.
Olsons blasted off reliever Michael Kopech (3-2), his 31st this season, in the seventh to give Oakland a 5-3 lead.
That’s what he does, said manager Bob Melvin. He gets big hits at big moments. That was a huge hit for us and allows us to go home with at least one win here, which is what we needed.
Cole Irvin (9-11) gave up three runs on seven hits in six innings. Yusmeiro Petit and Andrew Chafin each threw a scoreless inning and Lou Trivino gave up an unearned run in the ninth for his 20th save in 22 chances.
Eloy Jimnez gave the White Sox the lead with an RBI double in the first. Murphys homer tied it in the third, and Tony Kemp walked with the bases loaded in the fourth to put the Ash on top again.
Andrew Vaughn gave Chicago the lead again with a two-out homerun and two runs in the fifth. Chapman tied it with his fifth home run in six games and 19th on the year.
Chicago starter Dylan Cease hit six innings and gave up three runs on four hits. He exceeded 100 pitches for the third time in his last four starts.
It wasn’t great, but I kept us in it, Cease said. That helps you to swallow such a thing a little easier. But in the end, losing isn’t fun, so it’s not really a consolation prize.
Zack Collins scored for the White Sox in the ninth when short stop Elvis Andrus collided with Starling Marte while trying to field a pop-up into midfield. Andrus was charged with the mistake.
UPGRADING SPIRITS
As pitcher, Chris Bassitt greeted his teammates at the clubhouse before the game, two days after he was hit on the head by a line drive.
That helped today, Irvin said. We haven’t seen him since what happened. Just being able to see him and know he’s in a good mood just got us all going.
Bassitt has a broken bone in his cheek and will need surgery. There is no timetable for his return, but the A’s are encouraged by his recovery so far.
He feels remarkably good for what has happened recently, Melvin said. Every day he seems to feel a lot better and in a much better mood.
TRAINERS ROOM
Athletics: OR Chad Pinder (right hamstring strain) is likely to return Friday. He’s been out since early July.
White Sox: RHP Carlos Rodn is scheduled to return to the Chicago rotation during next week’s four-game series in Toronto. Rodn has been sidelined with shoulder fatigue since August 7.
NEXT ONE
Athletics: RHP James Kaprielian (6-4, 3.33 ERA) takes the mound to kick off a three-game home series against the NL-West leading San Francisco Giants on Friday-evening. LHP Alex Wood (10-3, 4.14) will start ahead of rivals in Oaklands Bay Area.
White Sox: Open a three-game series on Friday night in Tampa Bay, the leading AL East, with RHP Lucas Giolito (9-9, 3.83 ERA) against Rays RHP Michael Wacha (2-4, 5.91 ERA).
