Updates to NFL Training Camps – Giants, Browns among many teams joining in fun at joint training sessions

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield and New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley were spotted hanging out together, but their friendly camaraderie ended when their teams took to the field on Thursday for joint practice sessions. Cleveland and New York are certainly not the only teams battling this week at NFL training camps in 2021.

Other teams that will be on the same field on Thursday include the Tennessee Titans with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the New York Jets with the Green Bay Packers, the San Francisco 49ers with the Los Angeles Chargers, the Las Vegas Raiders with the Los Angeles Rams, the Atlanta Falcons with the Miami Dolphins and the Baltimore Ravens with the Carolina Panthers.

NFL Nation reporters share many insights from those practices, including the physical skirmishes in Tampa, the Chargers’ circus catches, and the Broncos’ competition at wide receiver.

Here’s what you need to know about camps across the league:

Carl Lawson of Jets sustains injury at the end of the season

New York defense Carl Lawson, the team’s biggest free signing from the off-season, was sent off Thursday with a torn left Achilles tendon. The injury occurred during a red zone spell in a joint training session between the Jets and Green Bay at the Packers factory. Lawson, who the Jets counted on as their number one edge-rushing threat, will miss the 2021 season.

Tempers flare during Titans-Bucs’ intense training

Tempers flared on Day 2 of the Buccaneers-Tennessee joint training session in Tampa, resulting in five altercations that had to be broken despite the fact that both Bucs coach Bruce Arians and Titans coach Mike Vrabel expressed zero tolerance for fighting for the trainings. “A lot of grown men compete with emotion. Things happen. You just have to protect your brothers,” said Bucs inside linebacker Devin White.

NFL Quotes of the Day

“I’m ready to play… Seattle has turf. I didn’t want my first game to be on turf. I injured myself on turf. I really want it to be grass.” Broncos linebacker Von Miller, who missed the 2020 season after ankle surgery

“Mom, if you see this, I appreciate it. I’m glad I did something good to get posted on your Facebook.” Buccaneers linebacker Devin White recently graduated from LSU

What our NFL Nation reporters saw today

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon is among those who believe quarterback Joe Burrow is on the rise after a shaky start to training camp. “I feel like he’s definitely making that turning point and getting very, very confident in his game, as he should,” Mixon said in an interview with the team’s website on Thursday. “Because he’s everything as advertised.” — Ben Baby

The “Help Wanted” sign is still on the left tackle. With second-round draft pick Bitch Jenkins sidelined indefinitely after back surgery, the Chicago Bears added veteran Jason Peters to the practice mix on Thursday. Peters signed a one-year deal with Chicago to compete for the left tackle starting spot, which has been vacant since the camp opened. Peters, 39, is by far the most experienced member of the group, but is he in football form? Time will tell. Another left-wing tackle candidate is fifth-round Larry Borom, who returned to training on Thursday after spending time on the NFL’s concussion protocol. –Jeff Dickerson

The Carolina Panthers broke training camp at Wofford with five interceptions, two by rookie defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon, in joint training with the Baltimore Ravens. That was a good sign for a defense that had seven picks all through last season and focused on improvement in that category during the off-season. To be fair, the Ravens missed five of their top six receivers and two starting tackles. –David Newton

Detroit Lions running back D’Andre Swift and Pro Bowl tight end TJ Hockenson have both been banned from Saturday’s preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, according to coach Dan Campbell. Swift continues to battle through a nagging groin injury, but returned to practice for some of the drills, as has Hockenson, whose injury has been described as ‘minor’. The thought is to step up Hockenson next week while the team plays it safe. Detroit will also be on the defensive for Michael Brockers against Pittsburgh. — Eric Woodyard

The San Francisco 49ers are in town for joint training on Thursday and Friday. Be on the lookout for an interesting matchup between Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen and current 49ers cornerback and former Chargers teammate Jason Verrett (who now wears #2, not 22). — Shelley Smith

In a rare scene at the NFL’s joint practice sessions on Thursday, there were no physical skirmishes between the 49ers and Chargers. But that didn’t stop the verbal altercations. Niners coach Kyle Shanahan had some interesting interactions with Chargers linebacker Kyzir White. The first time happened when White was talking loudly after a one-on-one pass-blocking exercise. The second came when White ran San Francisco to the ground in team drills. “He was excited, sometimes they get excited,” Shanahan said. “I told him to conserve his energy a little bit.” After speaking with White after his tackle from Mostert, Shanahan said White was understanding and that training was going ahead as planned. — Nick Wagoner

Thursday’s practice was a reminder of one thing when it comes to fourth-year tight end Robert Tonyan: He never drops a ball. Okay, he actually dropped one in a game. One. It came on Week 17 of the 2018 season (his first year on an NFL roster). Since then, he has bowled 74 balls without a drop in regular season and playoff games. During Thursday’s joint practice session against the New York Jets, Tonyan landed a 30-yard touchdown from Aaron Rodgers on a seam route as if he had Velcro on his hands. His determination did not happen by accident. Tonyan said he does hand and finger exercises all the time with “pins, so when I’m just sitting in meetings I have little finger straps or little kind of pegs.” No wonder Tonyan caught 11 touchdown passes last season to tie Kansas City’s Travis Kelce for the lead in the competition between the tight ends. — Rob Demovsky

The Denver Broncos’ quarterback league has eclipsed most of the training camp storylines, but as the Broncos wrapped up their final camp practice open to fans on Thursday, it was once again apparent just how competitive the battle for the last spots on the depth chart at wide receiver is. . will be. Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy, KJ Hamler and Tim Patrick split the most shots showing the starting strike throughout the camp. That potentially puts Diontae Spencer, Trinity Benson and Tyrie Cleveland in a position to compete for two places if the Broncos stick to their roster history. The team has kept six wide receivers on its opening week roster for the past seven years and has kept no more than six on a week 1 roster for the past two decades.

Spencer has been a limited entry on offense for the past two seasons, but has been the team’s main returner. Cleveland made the roster in 2020 as an unwritten rookie and has shown his worth as a reserve and on special teams. But Benson is arguably one of the team’s most improved players, having two touchdowns in the preseason opener. Therefore, some teams feeling a little light on the position will likely give the Broncos a call or two before August 31, when the rosters go to 53 players. –Jeff Legwold

The Cleveland Browns got the best of the Giants in the first of two joint practice sessions. With Odell Beckham Jr. still working his way back from his knee injury, Browns teammate Jarvis Landry opened the day by taking it to the former team at OBJ with a series of receptions, including a one-handed stab across the center.

Cleveland’s attack continued to move the ball at will, culminating in the two-minute drill. In the closing seconds, QB Baker Mayfield threw a desperate pitch to Rashard Higgins, who went over multiple Giants to catch the touchdown. Moments later, Brown’s rookie cornerback Greg Newsome II ended practice by intercepting Daniel Jones during New York’s two-minute drive attempt. –Jake Trotter

Best of the rest in the entire league

Saints QBs Jameis Winston and Taysom Hill have both struggled in practice over the past two days. Hill threw an INT to LB Andrew Dowell on Thursday in 11-on-11 drills. Winston was picked by CB Ken Crawley in 7-to-7, but officials threw a flag on the game – possibly against Crawley. Mike Triplett (@MikeTriplett) August 19, 2021