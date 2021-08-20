Sights around the world are lit purple for people with disabilitiesExBulletin







Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images for International Paralympic Committee

Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images for International Paralympic Committee The Colosseum in Rome, the London Eye, the Empire State Building and the Skytree Tower in Tokyo are among more than 125 monuments around the world to be bathed in purple light on Thursday evening, in recognition of the 1.2 billion people with a disability in the world. The event, a call for inclusion and equal treatment, comes as the Paralympic Games begin in Tokyo next week. The idea of ​​illuminating the Lyse Palace, Niagara Falls and other iconic places in purple stems from the WeThe15 campaign named for the 15% of the world’s population living with a disability, according to the International Paralympic Committee, which is co-leading the effort with the International Disability Alliance. “Purple has long been associated with the disabled community,” organizers say. At least 30 countries are participating, according to the campaign website.

Suhaimi Abdullah/International Paralympic Committee/Getty Images

Suhaimi Abdullah/International Paralympic Committee/Getty Images In the US, more than 20 US landmarks, stadiums and bridges will turn purple, a Team USA representative told NPR. The list includes Centennial Olympic Park in Atlanta, Gillette Stadium near Boston, and the Staples Center in Los Angeles. “WeThe15 aims to be the largest human rights movement ever for people with disabilities,” said IPC President Andrew Parsons, adding that the movement’s goal is “to put disability at the center of the inclusion agenda, alongside ethnicity, gender and sexual orientation. “ Sport and the upcoming Paralympic Games in Tokyo offer a powerful opportunity to improve the lives of people with disabilities, Parsons said, calling them “the largest marginalized group in the world.” The organizers also created a short video that describes the normal lives of people with disabilities, from the daily need to do chores to their dreams of excelling in life and in sports. YouTube

“People call us special,” the video says, “but there’s nothing special about us.” The campaign brings together a number of major organizations from the Paralympics to the Special Olympics and various United Nations organizations. “More than a billion people today live with disabilities, and yet the world is a long way from truly recognizing and honoring this 15 percent of society,” said UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay. “It’s time to change our perception of people with disabilities and make their voices heard everywhere.” The Tokyo Paralympics will hold their opening ceremony on August 24, and the first games will begin a day later.

