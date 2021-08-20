Cowboy Basketball takes on Houston at the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth





STILL WATER The Oklahoma State basketball team takes on Houston on December 18 at the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas as part of the Hoop Hype XL College Basketball Showcase. Led by head coach Kelvin Sampson, the Cougars come from a magical run to the Final Four with a 28-4 record and the American Athletic Conference tournament title. Oklahoma State leads the all-time series with Houston, 13-8, including a 61-55 win in the final meeting on December 15, 2019 at the Fertitta Center. The addition of Houston to the 2021-22 Cowboys’ slate brings OSU’s total games against 2021 NCAA Tournament entrants to 16. Based on last season’s latest NET rankings, Mike Boynton and the Cowboys have 14 Quadrant 1 and five Quadrant 2 opponents lined up for the upcoming campaign. Including the five games after the season, the Cowboys were 10-7 against Quadrant 1 and 3-1 against Quadrant 2 in 2020-21. The NCAA ranked OSU 17th in schedule strength last season, while KenPom has rated Cowboys’ program 28th or better in all four years of the Boynton era. OSU is coming off a banner season with a trip to the Big 12 Championship title game and the program’s first NCAA Tournament win since 2009. The Cowboys return as All-Big 12 Championship team member Avery Anderson III and two-time All-Big 12 Conference selection Isaac Likekele to a selection that also includes notable Kalib and . contains Keylan Boone , Rondel Walker , Matthew Alexander Moncrieffe and Bryce Williams . Boynton also added four talented transfers that have OSU ready for another run in March. Former Standout Standout in Kansas and McDonald’s All-American Bryce Thompson anchors an incoming class that also includes the former great man of Memphis Moussa Cisse , Texas Tech ahead Tyrek Smith and former Syracuse wing Woody Newton . Dickies Arena is a state-of-the-art 14,000 seat venue that opened in November 2019. The arena has hosted several college basketball games and will host a first and second round for the 2022 NCAA tournament. The Oklahoma State Alumni Association’s North Texas Branch has nearly 20,000 members and three current Cowboys are from the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex. Further event details, as well as ticket and TV information for the Hoop Hype XL will be released at a later date. Cowboy basketball season tickets are on sale now and start at just $150. This year, OSU is offering a 20 percent discount to those who purchase four or more 300 level season tickets. Visit okstate.com/tickets or call 877-ALL-4-OSU to purchase tickets or for more information.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://okstate.com/news/2021/8/19/mens-basketball-cowboy-basketball-taking-on-houston-in-fort-worth-in-the-hoop-hype-xl-college-basketball-showcase.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos