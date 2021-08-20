NFL Preseason Week 2 Updates and Schedule





The second full week of the preseason kicks off Thursday, one of five consecutive days of NFL action. With three weeks to go before the regular season opener, expect more starters and names this week. Things started on Thursday with the New England Patriots traveling to play the Philadelphia Eagles, a game that saw Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts scratched late due to illness. The patriots rolled. Two more tilts begin Friday, including the first ESPN broadcast of the 2021 season. That meeting between the Kansas City Chiefs and Arizona Cardinals will be a college reunion, with Chiefs’ quarterback Patrick Mahomes taking on his coach at Texas Tech, Kliff. Kingsbury – at least for a series or two. Most of the action is on Saturday, with 10 games on the schedule. The day kicks off with an afternoon showdown between the Buffalo Bills and Chicago Bears, followed by the New York Jets versus the Green Bay Packers. We might see Jets rookie QB Zach Wilson fanboying Packers legend Aaron Rodgers in real time. The nighttime slate features a Texas-sized battle between the Houston Texans and Dallas Cowboys in “Jerry World” and the Las Vegas Raiders (arguably the most popular team in Los Angeles) going up against the Los Angeles Rams (who hold that title). want). The Odell Beckham Jr. bowl between the New York Giants and Cleveland Browns is one of two games on Sunday, while Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars visit the New Orleans Saints on Monday. Quick links:

Full schedule | Depth maps | PickCenter Go to a matchup:

NE-FIT NFL Preseason Week 2 Schedule Thursday’s match Notable Artist: Patriots QB Cam Newton: 8-of-9 passing for 103 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT Cam Newton made his most decisive statement yet of not giving up the starting quarterback’s job, 8-of-9 for 103 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions over three drives. Newton looked every bit as comfortable as a patriot, albeit against the Eagles’ second defense, with his 28-yard TD to receiver Jakobi Meyers coming after Meyers gave him a hand signal for the snap to explain his intentions . That reflects a QB and WR operating at maximum efficiency from a pre-snap communications standpoint. Meanwhile, Mac Jones had some notable highlights in relief, taking his first drive of 91 yards in 17 plays and eating 9:04 off the clock. Jones finished 13-of-19 for 146 yards over four drives. — Mike Reiss Next game: at Giants (6:00 PM ET, August 29) Rookie receiver DeVonta Smith made his preseason debut, finishing with two catches for 19 yards on four goals in one half of the work. Far more important than the stat line was the fact that Smith moved well and didn’t seem to be held back by the left MCL sprain that kept him out of training for two weeks. On his second catch of the night, he started in, slammed on the brakes and snapped back to beat cornerback Michael Jackson for a 10-yard reception, showing hues of his Heisman Trophy-winning form. It took some time to get the rust off as Smith’s night started off with a few drops on some imperfect passes from Joe Flacco (starting for an ailing Jalen Hurts), but Smith smoothed out as the game went on and was pretty consistent open jump. All in all, it was a successful warm up for the regular season opener against the Atlanta Falcons on September 12. — Tim McManus Next game: at Jets (7:30 p.m. ET, Aug. 27) Friday’s matches Kansas City in Arizona, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN Cincinnati in Washington, 8 p.m. ET, NFL Network Saturday’s matches Buffalo in Chicago, 1pm ET, NFL Network New York Giants at Green Bay, 4:25 PM ET, NFL Network Atlanta in Miami, 7 p.m. ET Baltimore in Carolina, 7 p.m. ET Detroit in Pittsburgh, 7:30 PM ET, NFL Network Tennessee at Tampa Bay, 7:30 PM ET Houston in Dallas, 8 p.m. E Indianapolis in Minnesota, 8 p.m. ET Las Vegas at Los Angeles Rams, 10pm ET, NFL Network Denver in Seattle, 10 p.m. ET Sunday’s games New York Giants in Cleveland, 1:00 PM ET, NFL Network San Francisco at Los Angeles Chargers, 7:30 PM ET, NFL Network Monday’s game Jacksonville in New Orleans, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN

